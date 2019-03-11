5 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NDRA) shares are up 14 percent after reporting full-year 2018 earnings of $(2.17), up from $(1.95) in 2017.
- Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares are up 20 percent after reporting second-quarter earnings. Earnings came in at 12 cents per share, up from 2 cents per share in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $370.3 million, up from $295.906 million in last year's quarter.
Losers
- Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ: ZFGN) shares are down 20 percent after announcing the company suspended IND Filing plans for Zgn-1258 based on non clinical finding in long-term toxicology. The company also reported Chief Medical Officer Dennis Kim resigned. A replacement was not mentioned.
- Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ: CLXT) shares are down 9 percent after reporting full-year 2018 earnings of $(0.91), up from $(1.12) in 2017.
- ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) shares are down 6.7 percent after reporting fourth-quarter GAAP earnings of $(0.20). Adjusted net income came in at $101 million, up from $76 million in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $1.185 billion, beating estimates by $25 million. The company also reported a $150 million buyback.
