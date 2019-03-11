40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) shares jumped 60.5 percent to $8.20 after reporting microbiome immuno-oncology focused collaboration with AstraZeneca.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares surged 51.1 percent to $6.71 after surging 33.94 percent on Friday.
- Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) gained 42.6 percent to $2.11 after the company's AXO-AAV-GM2 gene therapy showed no serious adverse events in a Tay-Sachs patient and was well tolerated. Patient condition was stable from baseline to month 3.
- Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) climbed 42.6 percent to $5.42 after Ebix offered to acquire the company for $7 per share.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) rose 39.4 percent to $29.28.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) climbed 19.6 percent to $1.2320 after the company reported preliminary results from its collaboration with Cell2in. Results demonstrated that Cellect's ApoGraft technology enabled 'improved quality' stem cell production at a lower cost.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 17.4 percent to $3.2858 after the company enrolled its first participant in its phase 3 'RECOVERY' trial, testing Tonmya for the treatment of PTSD.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) climbed 14.6 percent to $15.40 after Piper Jaffray noted the FDA has closed an inspection concerning the company with no action taken.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) shares gained 12.9 percent to $11.02.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FHL) rose 12.8 percent to $17.28 after climbing 27.67 percent on Friday.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) shares climbed 10.4 percent to $5.30 after gaining 16.22 percent on Friday.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) shares rose 10.3 percent to $3.7600.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) gained 8.8 percent to $12.17.
- Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) rose 8.4 percent to $118.52 after NVIDIA announced it will acquire the company for $125 per share in cash.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) shares climbed 8.1 percent to $4.2029.
- Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) shares rose 7.7 percent to $19.34. Luxfer Holdings and Neo Performance Materials mutually agreed to terminate acquisition agreement.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) gained 7.7 percent to $1.67 after the company was granted two new 15-year US design patents to cover ruggedized mobile devices.
- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) climbed 7.5 percent to $16.81. Wedbush and BMO Capital initiated coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics with an Outperform rating.
- Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) shares rose 7.4 percent to $30.76 after the company signed a non-binding agreement to acquire selected assets of Avianca Brasil for $105 million.
- Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ: INFN) gained 7.2 percent to $4.8650 after MKM Partners upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) climbed 7 percent to $0.4815 after the company announced it entered a research collaboration and option agreement with CSL Behring; the company is eligible to receive up to $17 million in potential option fees.
- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) shares rose 6.8 percent to $47.59 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.
- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) climbed 6.7 percent to $17.17 after JP Morgan upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight.
- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) gained 5.5 percent to $47.53 after Macquarie upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Outperform.
- Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) rose 5.1 percent to $9.08 after a Reuters report indicated the company has agreed to hold merger talks with Commerzbank as both companies struggle with turnaround plans.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) climbed 4.5 percent to $157.39 after the company announced it will acquire Mellanox Technologies for $6.9 billion.
Losers
- Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) shares fell 34.4 percent to $0.2570 after VL 1 LLC, an affiliate of the Company's Chairman and CEO, announced it has decided not to pursue an acquisition the company.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) dipped 24.4 percent to $3.7000. AquaBounty Technologies shares surged 118.3 percent Friday after the FDA lifted import alert on AquAdvantage Salmon.
- Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE: QHC) shares dipped 20.9 percent to $1.8601. Big Lots will replace Quorum Health in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, March 18.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) fell 14.5 percent to $2.9000 after surging 11.51 percent on Friday.
- Care.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRCM) shares declined 14 percent to $20.15.
- Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) dipped 12 percent to $3.1000 after surging 35.91 percent on Friday.
- American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) shares declined 11.1 percent to $9.30. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded American Renal Associates from Buy to Hold.
- JMU Limited (NASDAQ: JMU) shares fell 10.8 percent to $1.9800.
- OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OHRP) declined 10.1 percent to $2.2756 after reporting agreements for $9 million financing.
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares declined 10 percent to $2.25.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) fell 7.8 percent to $2.01 after rising 3.81 percent on Friday.
- The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) shares fell 7.7 percent to $389.99 after one of the company's 737 MAX 8 planes crashed while transporting Ethiopian Airlines passengers. Some airline companies around the globe grounded their fleets of MAX 8 planes.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) fell 7.4 percent to $2.13 after rising 13.30 percent on Friday.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) dropped 6.3 percent to $90.44 in sympathy with Boeing; the company is a major provider for several important pieces in the 737 Max 8 aircraft.
