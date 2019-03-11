30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) rose 129.5 percent to $10.19 in pre-market trading after surging 33.94 percent on Friday.
- Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) rose 61.5 percent to $2.39 in pre-market trading after the company's AXO-AAV-GM2 gene therapy showed no serious adverse events in a Tay-Sachs patient and was well tolerated. Patient condition was stable from baseline to month 3.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) rose 31.1 percent to $1.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary results from its collaboration with Cell2in. Results demonstrated that Cellect's ApoGraft technology enabled 'improved quality' stem cell production at a lower cost.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) rose 20.9 percent to $16.25 in pre-market trading.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) shares rose 16.7 percent to $5.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 16.22 percent on Friday.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) rose 15.4 percent to $2.02 in pre-market trading after climbing 18.24 percent on Friday.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) shares rose 14.7 percent to $2.27 in pre-market trading.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) rose 11.6 percent to $2.22 in pre-market trading after gaining 19.88 percent on Friday.
- Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) rose 9.3 percent to $119.50 in pre-market trading after NVIDIA announced it will acquire the company for $125 per share in cash.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FHL) rose 7.7 percent to $16.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 27.67 percent on Friday.
- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) shares rose 7.2 percent to $14.85 in pre-market trading.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 5.4 percent to $2.95 in pre-market trading. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has enrolled first participant in the “RECOVERY” study -- a new Phase 3 trial of Tonmya® for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) rose 5.3 percent to $2.39 in pre-market trading after surging 8.10 percent on Friday.
- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) rose 5.2 percent to $6.95 in pre-market trading.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 5.2 percent to $5.04 in pre-market trading after falling 8.24 percent on Friday.
- Encana Corporation (NYSE: ECA) rose 5.1 percent to $7.00 in pre-market trading.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares rose 4.9 percent to $16.20 in pre-market trading. Turtle Beach is expected to release Q4 results on March 14.
- Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) rose 4 percent to $30.20 in pre-market trading after parent company Eli Lilly said its offer to exchange Eli Lilly shares for Elanco shares was oversubscribed.
- Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) rose 2.9 percent to $8.89 in pre-market trading. Deutsche Bank’s board has agreed to hold merger talks with Commerzbank, Reuters reported.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) fell 18.6 percent to $3.98 in pre-market trading. AquaBounty Technologies shares surged 118.3 percent Friday after the FDA lifted import alert on AquAdvantage Salmon.
- Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) fell 10.5 percent to $3.15 in pre-market trading after surging 35.91 percent on Friday.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) fell 9.6 percent to $2.08 in pre-market trading after rising 13.30 percent on Friday.
- The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) shares fell 9.5 percent to $382.50 in pre-market trading after one of the company's 737 MAX 8 planes crashed while transporting Ethiopian Airlines passengers. Some airline companies around the globe grounded their fleets of MAX 8 planes.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) fell 9.2 percent to $3.08 in pre-market trading after surging 11.51 percent on Friday.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) fell 6 percent to $4.25 in pre-market trading after climbing 7.11 percent on Friday.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) fell 6 percent to $2.05 in pre-market trading after rising 3.81 percent on Friday.
- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) shares fell 4.8 percent to $49.29 in pre-market trading.
- Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOT) fell 4.6 percent to $38.70 in pre-market trading.
- Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) fell 4.3 percent to $30.00 in pre-market trading.
- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) fell 4.3 percent to $36.49 in pre-market trading.
Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.