Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2019 4:36am   Comments
  • Data on retail sales for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on business inventories for December will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak in Washington, DC at 7:00 p.m. ET.

