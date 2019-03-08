50 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Stellar Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: SBOT) shares jumped 105 percent to $2.46 after the company reported a share exchange deal with Edesa Biotech.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) shares climbed 65.7 percent to $6.84 on continued strength after traders on Thursday circulated word of an FDA abstract document for the company's prostate cancer treatment; analysts at Maxim and Noble Financial reiterated bullish positions on the stock.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) shares climbed 41.1 percent to $4.29 after surging 96.13 percent on Thursday. Seelos Therapeutics reported an offering for 15.96 million shares via selling shareholders.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) gained 37.9 percent to $2.95 after the company late Thursday announced a new European use patent for its TNX-601 PTSD treatment candidate.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) climbed 27.6 percent to $2.59 after gaining 7.41 percent on Thursday.
- SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SAEX) rose 24.5 percent to $4.5850 after the company announced $60 million of new projects in Alaska and Southeast Asia.
- Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: NATR) climbed 23.4 percent to $8.50 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $(0.15) compared to $(0.19) last year, and sales of $97.37 million, compared to $88.29 million last year.
- DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) surged 21.3 percent to $38.44 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.29 last year, and sales of $311 million, compared to $265.627 million last year.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) gained 21 percent to $4.10 following Q4 results. B. Riley FBR upgraded AutoWeb from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $3.20 to $5.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) shares rose 16.5 percent to $37.09 after the company reported higher-than-expected Q4 EPS results and announced a $50 million buyback.
- Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) gained 15 percent to $38.84 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) shares rose 14.3 percent to $5.85 following Q4 results.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) climbed 13.5 percent to $5.22 following strong Q4 results.
- Myomo Inc (NYSE: MYO) gained 10.8 percent to $1.3299 after the company reported Q4 EPS and sales results above analyst estimates.
- Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE: RLH) shares climbed 10.4 percent to $8.20 after reporting Q4 results.
- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) shares rose 9.5 percent to $2.65.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares gained 9.2 percent to $39.30.
- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) surged 9.1 percent to $6.23 following Q2 results.
- Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) gained 9.1 percent to $8.55 after the company reported higher-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) surged 7.2 percent to $3.57.
- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) gained 6.8 percent to $216.10 after the company reported higher-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) rose 4.7 percent to $226.91 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fiscal second quarter.
- Horizon Pharma plc (NASDAQ: HZNP) rose 4.6 percent to $27.00. Morgan Stanley upgraded Horizon Pharma from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
Losers
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares dropped 43.8 percent to $4.44 after the company filed for a $6.21 million offering.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) dipped 34.3 percent to $25.55 in a potential sell off after the stock rose nearly 600 percent over the past few trading sessions.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares fell 32.8 percent to $3.05 after surging 50.33 percent on Thursday. Altimmune reported a $14 million registered direct offering.
- NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) shares dropped 28.7 percent to $54.90 after the company reported lower-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.
- Eventbrite Inc (NYSE: EB) shares declined 25.3 percent to $24.23 after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q4 loss and issued weak earnings forecast.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) fell 24.2 percent to $3.3734.
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) dipped 21.2 percent to $10.81 after the company reported topline results from its PROLONG trial did not demonstrate any statistically significant difference between the treatment and placebo arms for co-primary endpoints.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) declined 20.1 percent to $2.5099 following Q4 results.
- Orion Engineered Carbons, S.A. (NYSE: OEC) shares fell 18.6 percent to $21.45 following Q4 results.
- National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) dropped 18 percent to $56.00 after the company reported lower-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results; Guggenheim analysts subsequently downgraded the company's stock from 'Neutral' to 'Sell'.
- Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEC) shares declined 17.9 percent to $3.9000.
- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) shares fell 16.4 percent to $2.6740 after the company priced a 4 million share common stock offering at $2.50 per share.
- Bioblast Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: ORPN) shares dropped 15.5 percent to $13.02.
- American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) dipped 14.6 percent to $10.68 after the company announced a delay in its fourth quarter and full year 2018 earnings release.
- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) shares dropped 14.1 percent to $12.93 after the company posted downbeat Q4 sales and issued weak FY19 earnings forecast.
- Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ: QBAK) shares fell 13.1 percent to $5.48 following Q4 results.
- JMU Limited (NASDAQ: JMU) tumbled 12.7 percent to $2.40.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares fell 12.3 percent to $2.2885 after the company reported lower-than-expected Q4 sales and issued weak Q1 and FY19 guidance.
- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI) dipped 11.8 percent to $38.27 after reporting Q4 results.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares declined 11.7 percent to $1.73.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) shares fell 11.2 percent to $8.73.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) dipped 11.1 percent to $16.00.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares dropped 9.9 percent to $19.21.
- American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) fell 9.6 percent to $10.28 following the release of the company's Q3 earnings.
- Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) shares fell 6.6 percent to $43.38 after reporting Q3 results.
- Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) fell 4.4 percent to $77.68 after the company issued weak earnings guidance.
