64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares surged 223.29 percent to close at $38.86 on continued strength after the company on Wednesday announced BP1001 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia demonstrated 'meaningful clinical improvement' with an 'excellent' patient safety profile.
- Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL) gained 96.13 percent to close at $3.04 on Thursday after the company acquired an exclusive license to intellectual property pertaining to a Parkinson's therapy, which was created by UCLA researchers.
- Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) shares surged 79.4 percent to close at $30.50.
- GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTXI) shares rose 67.72 percent to close at $1.54 after the company announced a merger with Oncternal Therapeutics in which GTx shareholders will own 75 percent of the combined company.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) shares gained 67.38 percent to close at $5.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales; the company also provided FY19 sales guidance of $3-$5 million.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares climbed 55.9 percent to close at $7.00.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) rose 50.33 percent to close at $4.5400 after gaining 12.27 percent on Wednesday.
- Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEC) surged 39.71 percent to close at $4.75.
- Bioblast Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: ORPN) shares rose 34.54 percent to close at $15.19.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) shares gained 30.7 percent to close at $4.13. TrovaGene posted Q4 loss of $1.09 per share on sales of $78,000. Traders are circulating word of FDA abstract doc for the company’s prostate cancer treatment.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) shares gained 30.63 percent to close at $3.71 after reporting Q4 results.
- Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) rose 29.23 percent to close at $20.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales; the company also provided FY19 sales guidance in-line with estimates.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) climbed 24.15 percent to close at $5.45.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares gained 15.95 percent to close at $5.96.
- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) surged 14.9 percent to close at $12.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.
- Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) shares gained 14 percent to close at $2.85 following Q4 results.
- Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX) rose 13.87 percent to close at $21.92 following Q4 results.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) climbed 13.68 percent to close at $3.24 following Q4 results.
- Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQXP) shares rose 13.14 percent to close at $2.67.
- MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MYRG) gained 12.69 percent to close at $34.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.
- JMU Limited (NASDAQ: JMU) shares rose 12.24 percent to close at $2.75.
- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) gained 10.87 percent to close at $61.20. Bandwidth reported upsized offer from 2.25 million shares to 2.5 million shares priced at $54.25 per share.
- Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) jumped 10.87 percent to close at $15.81 following Q4 results.
- REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) climbed 10.83 percent to close at $9.72 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales. The company also provided FY19 sales guidance in-line with estimates.
- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) rose 10.11 percent to close at $22.43 following upbeat Q4 results.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares rose 9.84 percent to close at $33.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales. The company also provided FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) gained 9.41 percent to close at $8.49.
- Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: HIIQ) rose 7.78 percent to close at $37.84 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong full-year 2019 guidance.
- GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) rose 6.29 percent to close at $12.34 after the company said it will no longer conduct a 17.5 million share common stock offering.
- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) shares rose 6.26 percent to close at $29.72 following strong quarterly earnings.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) shares rose 5.76 percent to close at $2.0200.
- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) rose 4.76 percent to close at $12.11 after the company's CEO and CFO bought 83,000 shares and 50,000 shares, respectively.
- Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) rose 4.4 percent to close at $90.22 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
Losers
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) shares tumbled 40.2 percent to close at $0.8850 on Thursday after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants.
- Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE: BPI) shares fell 34.04 percent to close at $6.22 after the company disclosed that Audit Committee has concluded previously-issued financial statements for 3-, 9-months ended September 30, 2018. Bridgepoint expects Q4 adjusted EPS of $(0.25)-$(0.23) and sales of $93.7 million-$94.7 million.
- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) fell 23.39 percent to close at $18.96 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) shares dipped 22.22 percent to close at $4.83 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) fell 18.46 percent to close at $9.01 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) dipped 17.94 percent to close at $12.76.
- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) shares fell 16.5 percent to close at $19.94 after reporting Q4 results.
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) fell 15.93 percent to close at $14.35 following downbeat Q4 results.
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) shares fell 14.54 percent to close at $5.23.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares dropped 14.27 percent to close at $6.19.
- Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) shares declined 13.92 percent to close at $22.95 following weak quarterly sales.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) dropped 13.53 percent to close at $21.61 after reporting Q4 results.
- Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) declined 12.65 percent to close at $5.11 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) shares declined 12.54 percent to close at $11.09 following Q4 results.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) dropped 12.5 percent to close at $15.33. Huami is expected to release Q4 results on March 14.
- Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ: UPL) fell 12.32 percent to close at $0.5952 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and set its 2019 capital investment plan at $320 million to $350 million.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) dropped 12.22 percent to close at $3.16.
- Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) fell 11.9 percent to close at $147.28 after the company said it expects FY19 EPS of $6.93 to $7.06 versus the $7.06 consensus analyst estimate.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) fell 11.64 percent to close at $4.10 after reporting Q4 results.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares declined 11.5 percent to close at $7.09.
- Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP) dipped 11.35 percent to close at $2.3050.
- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) shares dropped 10.88 percent to close at $9.58 after the company announced worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) dropped 10.67 percent to close at $2.26.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) fell 10.58 percent to close at $4.65.
- FTE Networks, Inc. (NYSE: FTNW) dropped 10.55 percent to close at $1.95.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) shares dropped 10.16 percent to close at $34.94.
- Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) dipped 9.95 percent to close at $25.61 after reporting lower-than-expected EPS and sales results for its fourth quarter.
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) shares dropped 9.6 percent to close at $23.74 following Q2 results.
- OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OHRP) fell 7.1 percent to close at $2.8800 after surging 44.19 percent on Wednesday.
- Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD) shares declined 6.79 percent to close at $93.67 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 6.65 percent to close at $3.09 following Q4 results.
