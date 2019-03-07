V. Group Hires New CFO

Image: V. Group

V. Group, a leading global marine and offshore vessel management and support services provider headquartered in London, hired Allison Henrikson to fill the role of Chief Financial Officer on Thursday, March 7.

Henrikson, who has experience in senior finance roles with various international companies, comes from her role as the finance director Compass Group PLC, a catering company, in the U.K. and Ireland.

"We are delighted to announce the appointment of Alison as our new chief financial officer, and to welcoming her to our team. Her wide-ranging commercial experience in finance and strong leadership skills will be a great asset to V.Group and our board," CEO Ian El-Mokadem said in a release.

Henrikson will take over the role from Rod Day, who served as the interim CFO since 2017, effective immediately.

"I am hugely excited to join V.Group and become part of its global endeavor to drive the transformation of the marine industry during a period of such unprecedented change," Henrikson said. "V.Group's ambition, together with its strong values, innovative approach to business, and commitment to investing in both great services and talent, make it a truly great company to work for and I look forward to contributing my knowledge and experience to build its reputation as one of the best run businesses in the industry."

In addition to her role as CFO, Henrikson will serve on the V. Group board of directors along with El-Mokadem and chairman John Pattullo.

"At V.Group we believe that financial discipline will enable us to continue to invest in the business, create systems, build talent and drive innovation," El-Mokadem continued. "We understand that managing our organization wisely is central to maintaining a healthy business that provides continuity of service to our customers, continuity of employment for our employees and seafarers, and a business that will be here for many decades to come."

The change comes less than a month after V. Group acquired Florida-based travel management company Global Marine Travel.

