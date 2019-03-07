GLT Logistics Joins Blockchain In Transport Alliance

GLT Logistics, a third-party logistics company with a broad national carrier network, has joined the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA). The Alliance is an organization dedicated to developing best practices and standards for blockchain in the transportation industry.

Blockchain is an open, distributed digital ledger that can record and share transactions between two or more parties efficiently, securely and permanently. This technology is profoundly needed. Experts estimate that there is about $140 billion tied up in transportation-related payment disputes every day and processing costs have risen to as much as 20 percent of total company costs. Blockchain enables transportation companies like GLT Logistics to more accurately track shipments, routes and trucks while providing a highly secure platform that permits faster processing and payments. GLT prides itself on responsive customer service, a broad carrier network, and innovative technology. Participating in BiTA will only enhance the company's stellar reputation.

"By joining BiTA, GLT Logistics will work with other transportation leaders in order to develop industry-changing technologies that will provide our customers with supplementary services, improved options, and more accurate and real-time information," said Ricardo Gonzalez, Chief Technology Officer of GLT Logistics. "Blockchain is very rapidly changing the world and we want to be at the forefront of implementing this technology in the transportation industry."

Arlen Stark, BiTA's chief of staff, said, "On behalf of the members and staff of BiTA, I welcome GLT Logistics as a member of the Alliance. GLT's expertise in third-party logistics will be invaluable as the Alliance develops standards for the transportation and supply chain marketplace."

GLT Logistics is a third-party logistics company founded in Miami, Florida in 2002, as a broad carrier network focused on developing logistics and transportation solutions to simplify the inland freight shipping process. GLT specializes in helping customers reduce shipping costs, enhance carrier services and improve auditing and analytics through personal customer service.

Founded in August 2017, BiTA has quickly grown into the largest commercial blockchain alliance in the world, with nearly 500 members that collectively generate over $1 trillion in revenue annually. BiTA members are primarily from the freight, transportation, logistics and affiliated industries. Alliance members share a common mission to develop a standards framework, educate the market on blockchain applications and encourage the use of those applications. BiTA has offices in: Chattanooga, Tennessee (North American Region); Sydney, Australia (Asia-Pacific Region); and London (European Region).

