Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2019 4:12am   Comments
  • The Challenger job-cut report for February is schedule for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the fourth quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Member of the Board of Governors Lael Brainard is set to speak in Princeton, NJ at 12:15 p.m. ET.
  • Data on consumer credit for January will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

