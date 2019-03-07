Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) acquired aviation software developer ForeFlight, the airplane manufacturer announced today.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ForeFlight, founded in 2007, has worked with Boeing for the past two years, delivering Jeppesen's navigation and flight planning tools and charts via mobile app.

The integrated teams will now expand digital offerings to all segments of the aviation industry.

"We are excited to build on ForeFlight's tremendous success in personal, business and defense aviation so we can provide next-generation, integrated tools to our aviation customers today," said Ken Sain, Boeing Vice President of Digital Solutions and Analytics, in a statement.

The purchase "also expands Boeing's rapidly growing, unparalleled digital services portfolio, which will enable us to compete and win in the $2.8 trillion, 10-year services market," Sain said.

Aviation apps are gaining popularity among pilots, and the ForeFlight product has gained significant traction in business aviation.

"We are inspired by the future built at Boeing and what our teams will be able to create by coming together," said Tyson Weihs, co-founder and CEO of ForeFlight. "Our companies share a passion for delivering customers the essential tools that drive efficiency, productivity and safety."

The acquisition of ForeFlight, which employs 180 people, aligns with Boeing's growth strategy of complementing organic investments with targeted, strategic investments.

In addition to digital, Boeing is moving aggressively into next generation urban and regional mobility and robotics. In January the airplane manufacturer completed a test flight of its autonomous air vehicle prototype in Manassas, Virginia developed by Boeing subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences.

