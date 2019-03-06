Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 06, 2019 4:41pm   Comments
Share:
Related HIIQ
Earnings Scheduled For March 6, 2019
84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Health Insurance Innovations Q4 earnings up 41%; shares up 11% after hours (Seeking Alpha)
Related GWRE
Guidewire Software's Q2 Earnings Outlook
Earnings Scheduled For March 6, 2019
Guidewire +8.7% on Q2 beats, upside outlook (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers

  • Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: HIIQ) shares are up 11 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 98 cents per share, beating estimates by 22 cents. Sales came in at $131.9 million, beating estimates by $46.25 million. The company issued strong full-year 2019 earnings and sales guidance.
  • Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) shares are up 9 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 34 cents per share, beating estimates by 15 cents. Sales came in at $169.266 million, beating estimates by $9.516 million. The company issued strong third-quarter and full-year 2019 guidance.

Losers

  • American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) shares are down 5 percent after reporting fourth-quarter earnings. The company reported earnings of 43 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $1.24 billion, missing estimates by $20 million. The company also issued first-quarter earnings guidance below estimates.
  • Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) shares are down 4 percent after announcing Phase 3 results for Rapastinel. Three acute pivotal studies did not meet its primary endpoint.
  • Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ: MEET) shares are down 3 percent after falling 7.7 percent in the regular session. On Wednesday morning, the company's fourth-quarter adjusted earnings fell in-line with consensus estimates. Sales came in at $52.5 million, beating estimates by $300,000.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEO + AGN)

American Eagle Shares Fall On Mixed Q4 Earnings, Aerie Comps Up 23%
Q4 Earnings Preview For American Eagle Outfitters
10 Stocks To Watch For March 6, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For March 6, 2019
Mylan's Disappointing Outlook Rattles Analysts, Investors
Q4 Retail Earnings Season: A Cheat Sheet
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on HIIQ
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

FreightWaves NOW - March 6, 2019