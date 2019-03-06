5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: HIIQ) shares are up 11 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 98 cents per share, beating estimates by 22 cents. Sales came in at $131.9 million, beating estimates by $46.25 million. The company issued strong full-year 2019 earnings and sales guidance.
- Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) shares are up 9 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 34 cents per share, beating estimates by 15 cents. Sales came in at $169.266 million, beating estimates by $9.516 million. The company issued strong third-quarter and full-year 2019 guidance.
Losers
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) shares are down 5 percent after reporting fourth-quarter earnings. The company reported earnings of 43 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $1.24 billion, missing estimates by $20 million. The company also issued first-quarter earnings guidance below estimates.
- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) shares are down 4 percent after announcing Phase 3 results for Rapastinel. Three acute pivotal studies did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ: MEET) shares are down 3 percent after falling 7.7 percent in the regular session. On Wednesday morning, the company's fourth-quarter adjusted earnings fell in-line with consensus estimates. Sales came in at $52.5 million, beating estimates by $300,000.
