45 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares climbed 81.6 percent to $8.38 after the company's Phase 2 trial of BP1001 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia demonstrated 'meaningful clinical improvement' with an 'excellent' patient safety profile.
- Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU) climbed 43.6 percent to $1.58 after the company announced an agreement with SUDA Pharmaceuticals to distribute ZolpiMist outside of the US and Canada.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) gained 21.2 percent to 93.04 on better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) rose 19.2 percent to $25.44 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: FEDU) gained 15 percent to $2.46.
- The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) climbed 14.5 percent to $17.99 after reporting Q4 results. The company also provided FY19 EPS guidance of $1.87-$2.11 and sales guidance of $2.64 billion-$2.77 billion.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) rose 12.6 percent to $6.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and declared a special dividend of $1.15 per share.
- DPW Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) shares gained 11.4 percent to $0.089 after the company announced it has reduced total debt by $3 million in 2019 so far.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) rose 8.7 percent to $4.37 after the company reported that it has won major exclusive supply contract from China's Great Wall Motor Co.
- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) climbed 8.5 percent to $26.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) gained 7.8 percent to $9.70. ERYTECH Pharma is expected to report Q4 results on March 12.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) climbed 7.7 percent to $2.53.
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) rose 7 percent to $43.36 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
- Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZAYO) climbed 6.6 percent to $26.02 after the company's board announced it is evaluating strategic alternatives.
- Seaspan Corporation (NYSE: SSW) rose 5.6 percent to $9.23 following Q4 results.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) gained 5.5 percent to $1.73 after the company announced an agreement for the right to receive royalty payments on sales of COPIKTRA, payable by Verastem.
- LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) gained 5.3 percent to $88.59 after Goldman Sachs upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy.
- Aon plc (NYSE: AON) rose 4.8 percent to $164.73 after the company issued a press release indicating it is not pursuing business combination with Willis Towers Watson. On Tuesday, the company said it was in the early stages of considering a merger.
Losers
- Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares dipped 24.2 percent to $0.4165 after the company reported mixed Q4 earnings and issued Q1 sales guidance below consensus estimates.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) fell 17.5 percent to $12.91 after the company reported a wider net loss compared to Q4 last year.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) dropped 16.1 percent to $1.8885.
- Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) shares fell 14.7 percent to $8.67 following Q4 results. Although the company beat sales estimates, it terminated its plan for a Shanghai manufacturing plant and said it expects a greater-than-anticipated sequential decrease in deliveries.
- InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) shares dropped 14.6 percent to $4.23 after the company reported Q4 results, and announced extension and expansion of partnership with Beam Suntory.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) fell 14.6 percent to $3.44 after climbing 24.96 percent on Tuesday.
- Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ: FORK) shares declined 12.3 percent to $2.35.
- The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) fell 11.7 percent to $5.24 after the company reported Q4 results.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares fell 11.4 percent to $8.30 after reporting full-year 2018 results.
- Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) dropped 11.1 percent to $5.87. Endologix said the ratio of its previously-announced reverse stock split of its outstanding shares has been fixed at 1-for-10. Beginning with the opening of trading March 6, the shares will trade on the NASDAQ on a reverse stock split-adjusted basis.
- BIQI International Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: BIQI) dipped 10.7 percent to $2.09.
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) shares fell 9.9 percent to $108.72 after reporting the sale of Promacta assets and royalty for $827 million.
- INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) shares dropped 9.8 percent to $5.46.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) fell 9.6 percent to $5.46 after the company reported comparable sales were down 3.5 percent in Q4.
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) fell 9.3 percent to $134.92. Sarepta priced its 2.6 million share offering at $144 per share.
- Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) fell 9.1 percent to $16.75 despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company issued weak first-quarter sales guidance.
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) dropped 8.7 percent to $11.09 after Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Hold and announced a price target of $12 per share.
- Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) shares declined 8.6 percent to $4.14.
- Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: REGI) fell 8.5 percent to $24.50 after the company reported lower-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) dropped 8.4 percent to $4.8250 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) fell 7.9 percent to $16.91.
- Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) shares declined 7.5 percent to $17.05 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ: UNFI) fell 7.1 percent to $13.95. United Natural Foods reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings and issued strong full-year forecast.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) fell 6.7 percent to $7.36.
- Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW) fell 6.2 percent to $170.81 following Aon's decision to no longer pursue a merger with the company.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) fell 5.5 percent to $83.42 after the company announced that four of its secondary endpoints did not meet the hierarchical threshold for significance in a Phase 3 study of givosiran; many patients also reported serious adverse events.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) dropped 5 percent to $9.41 after company on Tuesday said it expects to face headwinds for a couple of years and will see even greater negative free cash flow this year.
