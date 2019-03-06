71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares surged 63.46 percent to close at $1.70 on Tuesday after the company signed an exclusive master distributor agreement with Advanced Cyber Security to distribute EdnpointLockV software.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares climbed 24.96 percent to close at $4.0300 after climbing 25.98 percent on Monday.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) gained 21.99 percent to close at $29.96 after the company reported strong Q4 results.
- Intrexon Corporation (NYSE: XON) gained 21.26 percent to close at $5.02. Intrexon and Surterra Wellness announced plans to collaborate on plant propagation for cannabis cultivation.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) climbed 20.88 percent to close at $5.79.
- Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTRP) shares climbed 19.78 percent to close at $41.91 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) gained 19.76 percent to close at $4.0000.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) gained 19.32 percent to close at $4.88.
- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) shares climbed 19.22 percent to close at $3.04 after initiating operations at the nation's first HEBioT™ renewable resource recovery facility located in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 15.38 percent to close at $2.25 after gaining 31.76 percent on Monday.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) rose 14.23 percent to close at $15.65. Qutoutiao is expected to release quarterly earnings after the closing bell.
- Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) gained 14.05 percent to close at $47.98.
- Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ: FORK) climbed 14.04 percent to close at $2.68.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares gained 13.9 percent to close at $2.95.
- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) gained 13.3 percent to close at $6.98.
- YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) rose 13.05 percent to close at $81.44 after reporting strong Q4 results.
- BIQI International Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: BIQI) shares gained 13.04 percent to close at $2.34.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 13 percent to close at $3.3900.
- Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) surged 12.79 percent to close at $44.72 following Q4 results.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) gained 12.19 percent to close at $8.10 after analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on the stock with an 'Outperform' rating.
- SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) surged 11.96 percent to close at $5.43.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) gained 11.16 percent to close at $2.4900.
- Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: FEDU) rose 11.05 percent to close at $2.1100.
- Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) shares jumped 10.91 percent to close at $4.37.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) rose 10.58 percent to close at $7.00 following Q4 results.
- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) gained 10.53 percent to close at $5.25.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 10.44 percent to close at $23.70. Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Cronos Group with a Market Perform rating.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) gained 10.1 percent to close at $29.66.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) shares rose 8.72 percent to close at $4.7400.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) gained 7.31 percent to close at $71.33 after the company reported better than expected Q4 results with better than expected FY19 EPS guidance.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares gained 6.82 percent to close at $2.35.
- GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ: GSKY) gained 6.77 percent to close at $12.14 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales estimates and reaffirmed its FY19 guidance.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 6.2 percent to close at $13.71 on Tuesday.
- Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: PKOH) rose 5.73 percent to close at $33.56 after reporting a Q4 earnings beat.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) rose 5.61 percent to close at $6.59 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales estimates.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) shares rose 5.38 percent to close at $2.74. Morgan Stanley upgraded Immunogen from Underweight to Equal-Weight.
- Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW) rose 5.2 percent to close at $182.04 after Bloomberg earlier reported that Aon is preparing to make a bid to acquire the company.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) rose 4.6 percent to close at $76.00 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) gained 4.2 percent to close at $8.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales estimates.
Losers
- Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFH) shares tumbled 60.88 percent to close at $2.66 on Tuesday after the company in its earnings report indicated a need to increase reserve estimates for unpaid losses.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) fell 32.84 percent to close at $8.16 after the company reportedly suspended 2019 revenue guidance amid expected near-term unevenness in prescription growth and challenges related to plan switches. Multiple analysts downgraded the stock.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) fell 32.16 percent to close at $4.64 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) shares declined 26.81 percent to close at $1.72 following resignation of FDA Commissioner Gottlieb.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) dropped 21.04 percent to close at $20.19.
- Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ: PMD) shares dropped 20.73 percent to close at $15.26. Psychemedics posted Q4 earnings of $0.16 per share on sales of $9.936 million.
- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) fell 20.21 percent to close at $5.45. Cerecor reported a 1.454 million share common stock offering at $5.50 per share.
- GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) declined 16.56 percent to close at $2.72 following downbeat Q4 earnings.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) fell 16.55 percent to close at $3.58.
- John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE: JWA) declined 16.42 percent to close at $43.21 following downbeat quarterly results.
- Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) shares fell 16.09 percent to close at $1.93 after reporting Q4 results.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares declined 16.09 percent to close at $4.6150.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares fell 15.91 percent to close at $17.76.
- Gaia Inc (NASDAQ: GAIA) dropped 15.44 percent to close at $9.64 after reporting a Q4 earnings miss.
- GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) shares fell 13.14 percent to close at $12.36 after reporting a 17.5 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders.
- GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) dipped 13.12 percent to close at $17.09 following downbeat Q3 earnings.
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) shares declined 12.56 percent to close at $1.95 on Tuesday after surging 70.23 percent on Monday.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) shares fell 11.89 percent to close at $3.78.
- Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: JASN) shares declined 11.81 percent to close at $2.09 following Q4 results.
- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) fell 10.78 percent to close at $6.37.
- Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) shares declined 10.46 percent to close at $7.02.
- Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) fell 10.16 percent to close at $20.51 on Tuesday.
- Truett-Hurst, Inc. (NASDAQ: THST) shares dropped 10 percent to close at $1.89.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) shares dipped 10 percent to close at $2.70.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) fell 9.9 percent to close at $18.01. Carl Icahn lowered stake in Hertz Global from 35.2 percent to 28.91 percent.
- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) dropped 8.74 percent to close at $32.25.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) dipped 8.24 percent to close at $3.45.
- NanoViricides Inc (NYSE: NNVC) fell 7.25 percent to close at $0.3200 after the company announced that its first drug candidate has successfully completed the first of Safety and Toxicology studies. The drug is moving towards human clinical trials.
- Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTR) shares fell 6.9 percent to close at $12.00.
- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) dropped 6.67 percent to close at $239.22 after the company was cited for breach of non-compete with SDC entities and announced it will close its Invisalign stores; the company expects to incur a material charge in Q1.
- Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ: PS) fell 6.21 percent to close at $30.94 after reporting an offering of 13.56 million shares of common stock via selling shareholders.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) fell 5.62 percent to close at $3.86 after reporting receipt of Nasdaq delisting notification.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.