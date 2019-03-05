5 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) shares are up 6 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 14 cents per share, beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales came in at $51.1 million, beating estimates by $20,000.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares are up 1 percent after reporting fourth-quarter earnings. Adjusted earnings came in at 83 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $1.13 billion, missing estimates by $10 million.
Losers
- Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares are down 12 percent despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $(0.06), beating estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in at $47.8 million, beating estimates by $2.03 million. The company issued weak first-quarter sales guidance.
- CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares are down 5 percent after announcing a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed.
- Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) shares are down 6 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter sales beat. Sales came in at $449.7 million, beating estimates by $14.64 million. Earnings came in at $(0.47). The company expects a greater-than-anticipated sequential decrease in deliveries.
