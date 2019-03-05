56 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) jumped 58.7 percent to $1.65 after the company signed an exclusive master distributor agreement with Advanced Cyber Security to distribute EdnpointLockV software.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) climbed 28.9 percent to $2.5131 after gaining 31.76 percent on Monday.
- Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTRP) shares gained 20.4 percent to $42.14 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) surged 18.1 percent to $4.83.
- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) shares rose 17.7 percent to $3.00 after initiating operations at the nation's first HEBioT™ renewable resource recovery facility located in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares jumped 17.3 percent to $2.5797.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares gained 16.3 percent to $3.7502 after climbing 25.98 percent on Monday.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) climbed 15.9 percent to $3.87.
- YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) rose 14 percent to $82.07 after reporting strong Q4 results.
- Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) surged 13.6 percent to $45.03 following Q4 results.
- Intrexon Corporation (NYSE: XON) rose 13.2 percent to $4.6848. Intrexon and Surterra Wellness announced plans to collaborate on plant propagation for cannabis cultivation.
- Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: FEDU) gained 13.1 percent to $2.1473.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) gained 11.7 percent to $3.3499.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) jumped 11.2 percent to $2.49.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) shares rose 10.4 percent to $4.8115.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) gained 10.2 percent to $29.70.
- SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) surged 9.5 percent to $5.31.
- GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ: GSKY) gained 9.5 percent to $12.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales estimates and reaffirmed its FY19 guidance.
- JMU Limited (NASDAQ: JMU) gained 9.3 percent to $2.84 after climbing 173.68 percent on Monday.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) rose 9.3 percent to $26.84 after the company reported strong Q4 results.
- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) gained 8.8 percent to $5.17.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares surged 8.6 percent to $9.82.
- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) gained 7.9 percent to $9.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales estimates.
- NanoViricides Inc (NYSE: NNVC) gained 7.8 percent to $0.3720 after the company announced that its first drug candidate has successfully completed the first of Safety and Toxicology studies. The drug is moving towards human clinical trials.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) rose 7.5 percent to $14.73. Qutoutiao is expected to release quarterly earnings after the closing bell.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) shares rose 7.3 percent to $2.79. Morgan Stanley upgraded Immunogen from Underweight to Equal-Weight.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) rose 7.1 percent to $6.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales estimates.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) gained 6.5 percent to $70.82 after the company reported better than expected Q4 results with better than expected FY19 EPS guidance.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 6.5 percent to $13.75.
- Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW) rose 6.2 percent to $183.79 after Bloomberg earlier reported that Aon is preparing to make a bid to acquire the company.
- Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: PKOH) rose 5.1 percent to $33.35 after reporting a Q4 earnings beat.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) rose 4.6 percent to $76.03 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
Losers
- Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFH) shares dipped 58.8 percent to $2.8039 after the company in its earnings report indicated a need to increase reserve estimates for unpaid losses. Atlas Financial posted a Q4 loss of $4.47 per share on total revenue of $52.1 million.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) declined 29.8 percent to $8.53 after the company reportedly suspended 2019 revenue guidance amid expected near-term unevenness in prescription growth and challenges related to plan switches. Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported total fourth-quarter revenues of $13.315 million compared to $568,000 in the year-ago quarter. The net loss per share narrowed from $1.27 to $1.06, while the consensus estimate had called for a loss of $1.34 per share. Multiple analysts downgraded the stock.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) dropped 27.6 percent to $4.95 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
- Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ: PMD) shares fell 24.6 percent to $14.51. Psychemedics posted Q4 earnings of $0.16 per share on sales of $9.936 million.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares dropped 17.6 percent to $17.41.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) dipped 17.1 percent to $21.21.
- John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE: JWA) fell 15.6 percent to $43.62 following downbeat quarterly results.
- Gaia Inc (NASDAQ: GAIA) dropped 15.5 percent to $9.63 after reporting a Q4 earnings miss.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares declined 13.5 percent to $4.76.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) dropped 13.3 percent to $3.72
- GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) fell 12.9 percent to $2.8392 following downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) fell 12.4 percent to $17.52. Carl Icahn lowered stake in Hertz Global from 35.2 percent to 28.91 percent.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) fell 11.3 percent to $3.63 after reporting receipt of Nasdaq delisting notification.
- Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) shares fell 10.5 percent to $2.0597 after reporting Q4 results.
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) shares fell 10.3 percent to $2.00 after surging 70.23 percent on Monday.
- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) dropped 9.9 percent to $31.85.
- Truett-Hurst, Inc. (NASDAQ: THST) shares fell 9.5 percent to $1.90.
- Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTR) shares declined 9 percent to $11.74.
- GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) shares dropped 8.8 percent to $12.98 after reporting a 17.5 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) dipped 8 percent to $3.4601.
- Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ: PS) fell 7.8 percent to $30.41 after reporting an offering of 13.56 million shares of common stock via selling shareholders.
- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) dropped 6.8 percent to $238.99 after the company was cited for breach of non-compete with SDC entities and announced it will close its Invisalign stores; the company expects to incur a material charge in Q1.
- Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) fell 4.7 percent to $68.96 after reporting Q4 results.
