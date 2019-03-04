Market Overview

4 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 04, 2019 5:10pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: PKOH) shares are up 10 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.20, beating estimates by 31 cents. Sales came in at $406 million, missing estimates by $4.75 million.
  • Gaia Inc (NASDAQ: GAIA) shares are up 5 percent despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $(0.62), missing estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $12.381 million, missing estimates by a half-million.

Losers

  • InVitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA) shares are down 7 percent after announcing a $125 million common stock offering.
  • salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) shares down 3 percent despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat. Salesforce adjusted earnings came in at 70 cents per share, beating estimates by 15 cents. Sales came in at $3.6 billion, beating estimates by $40 million. The company issued weak first-quarter earnings and sales guidance.

