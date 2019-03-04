Columbia Transport Joins BiTA

Columbia Transport s.r.l. has joined the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA). An Italian full-service international freight forwarder serving all major worldwide destinations, Columbia Transport assists product movement from and to Italy.

BiTA is dedicated to developing best practices and standards for blockchain in the transportation industry.

Blockchain is an open, distributed digital ledger that can record and share transactions between two or more parties efficiently, securely and permanently. Blockchain enables transportation companies to more accurately track shipments, routes and trucks while providing a highly secure platform that permits faster processing and payments.

Managing Director Enrico De Luca explained that "Columbia Transport joined BiTA because we believe that the use of blockchain in the transport industry will become more and more prevalent in the years to come." DeLuca added, "Columbia Transport has always been very responsive to the evolution of new transportation industry tools, and the company wants to take advantage of the opportunities that new technologies can offer to improve the efficiency of the processes and quality of our services."

Oliver Haines, BiTA Vice President for Europe, stated, "On behalf of the Alliance and its members, I welcome Columbia Transport to BiTA. Columbia Transport is BiTA's first member headquartered in Italy – and we hope it is the first of many, because blockchain technology is a global tool."

About Columbia Transport

Columbia Transport was founded on 1982 by Giovanni De Luca, who was inspired by the Columbia Space Shuttle, the first orbiter to fly into space in 1981. The company is now led by his son, Enrico De Luca, who has 30 years of freight forwarding industry experience with the company. Enrico, together with an experienced and motivated staff, work to ensure that Columbia's customers get the personalized service they have come to expect from the firm.

About BiTA

Founded in August 2017, BiTA has quickly grown into the largest commercial blockchain alliance in the world, with nearly 500 members that collectively generate over $1 trillion in revenue annually. BiTA members are primarily from the freight, transportation, logistics and affiliated industries. Alliance members share a common mission to develop a standards framework, educate the market on blockchain applications and encourage the use of those applications. BiTA has offices in: Chattanooga, Tennessee (USA); Sydney, Australia (Asia-Pacific Region) and London (European Region). For more information, please visit www.bita.studio/.

