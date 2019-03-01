64 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares jumped 183.1 percent to $7.36 after the company announced it will present data at the 2019 Association for Cancer Research annual meeting on April 30. The stock is trading on roughly 44 times average volume.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares climbed 38.8 percent to $38.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales estimates. The company also reported a 204% year-over-year increase in sales of its NERLYNX breast cancer treatment.
- GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE: GSB) gained 30.2 percent to $5.91 following Q4 results. GlobalSCAPE posted Q4 earnings of $0.17 per share on sales of $9.27 million.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) climbed 29 percent to $6.86 after the CHMP recommended the company's Zynquista for the treatment of adults with type 1 diabetes.
- Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAUC) rose 24.7 percent to $1.11 after the company reported Q4 comps grew 2.2 percent since last year. The company also plans to buy 9 Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants located in the Chicago area for $22.5 million.
- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) shares gained 23.5 percent to $3.94 after the company beat Q4 sales estimates and provided FY19 EPS guidance on the high-end of analyst estimates.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) rose 22.9 percent to $30.10 after reporting strong Q4 results.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) shares surged 19.9 percent to $18.16.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) gained 19.8 percent to $59.49 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong Q3 forecast.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) jumped 19.4 percent to $2.6734.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO) shares rose 18.8 percent to $321.78 after the company beat Q4 EPS estimates. Several banks also raised their price target on the company's stock.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) shares climbed 18 percent to $29.96 after the company announced plans to split into two independent publicly traded companies. Gap also reported a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) rose 17.1 percent to $3.3141 after the company reported Q4 results and disclosed a partnership with Veolia North America Regeneration Services to operate and manage its McCarran, Nevada AquaRefinery.
- Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: HABT) gained 16.5 percent to $13.13 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) gained 16.1 percent to $48.47 after reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter.
- Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) shares surged 15.6 percent to $30.39 following Q4 results.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) shares rose 15.3 percent to $3.7688.
- TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) gained 15.2 percent to $15.17 after the company reported better than expected Q4 EPS and revenue results.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) gained 15.2 percent to $3.57 following strong Q4 results.
- SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: SSY) rose 14.9 percent to $1.4201 after the company announced it sold Parkside Ellijay Nursing Home for approximately $7.3 million.
- Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTLA) gained 14.5 percent to $35.16 after the company announced its Ondexxya recieved a positive opinion from Europe's Committee for Medicinal Products.
- Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL) rose 14.4 percent to $51.00 after the company beat Q4 EPS and sales estimates. The company also provided FY19 sales guidance inline with estimates.
- Village Farms International, Inc (NASDAQ: VFF) surged 14.2 percent to $12.08 after the company announced it will enter into an agreement with Nature Crisp to form a joint venture for the outdoor cultivation of high-cannabidiol (CBD) hemp.
- Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) gained 14.1 percent to $13.81.
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) shares climbed 14 percent to $23.51 following Q4 results.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 13.8 percent to $15.97 after the company reported-better-than expected Q4 revenue on improving attendance.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) climbed 13.8 percent to $10.25 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) gained 13.4 percent to $148.34 after the company beat Q4 EPS and sales estimates.
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) climbed 11.9 percent to $19.72.
- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) shares surged 11.7 percent to $35.21 following strong quarterly sales.
- American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) rose 11.4 percent to $13.91.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) gained 9.5 percent to $3.68.
- Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: FOMX) climbed 9.2 percent to $3.6253 amid reports Cowen issued a bullish note on the stock, which included a $30 price target. Foamix reported fiscal year 2018 financial results.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) rose 8.3 percent to $3.7350.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) shares rose 5.1 percent to $62.51 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) rose 4.7 percent to $57.57 after reporting 2018 preliminary results.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) rose 4.1 percent to $20.69 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) rose 3.2 percent to $177.28 after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
Losers
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) shares dropped 46.1 percent to $2.5453 after reporting top-line results from Phase 3 FORWARD I study of mirvetuximab soravtansine in ovarian cancer. The company disclosed that the study did not meet primary endpoint.
- Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ: XON) declined 35.9 percent to $5.11 after the company reported worse than expected Q4 EPS and Northland Securities downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares dipped 30.6 percent to $34.75. Nutanix reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter, but issued weak 2019 guidance.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) fell 22 percent to $5.70 following Q4 results. CIBC downgraded Maxar Technologies from Neutral to Underperform.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) fell 21 percent to $4.3550. Mersana Therapeutics priced 21.25 million shares at $4 per share.
- Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) shares declined 18.9 percent to $31.68 after reporting Q4 results.
- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) dropped 17.8 percent to $11.36 after the company missed Q4 sales estimates.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares fell 17.4 percent to $9.65 after the company reported Q4 sales is 3.79 percent lower since last year. The company also issued FY18 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) shares dipped 16.6 percent to $7.53 after the company issued weak earnings forecast.
- IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) shares declined 16.2 percent to $4.30 after the company priced a 4.9 million share common stock offering at C$5.45 per share.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) dipped 13.7 percent to $12.18 following weak quarterly sales.
- 58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) fell 12.9 percent to $63.52 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Pernix Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTX) dropped 12.7 percent to $0.2400 on continued weakness after the company late Wednesday announced it has filed voluntary petitions commencing cases under Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ: NMCI) shares dipped 12.7 percent to $1.93.
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (NASDAQ: OASM) shares dropped 12.3 percent to $2.70.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares fell 12.3 percent to $5.45.
- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) declined 12.3 percent to $6.28.
- Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRM) fell 10.7 percent to $58.58 after the company reported Q4 results.
- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) fell 10.5 percent to $7.16 after reporting Q4 results.
- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) shares tumbled 9.9 percent to $19.30.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares dropped 9.7 percent to $7.27.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) shares tumbled 9.3 percent to $4.86 following Q4 results.
- Tesla, Inc.. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 8.2 percent to $293.73 after the company announced it would close its dealerships to remain financially sustainable while pricing the Model 3 at $35,000.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) dipped 7.9 percent to $37.35 following weak Q4 results.
- PHI, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHII) shares dropped 7.8 percent to $3.77.
- Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGI) fell 7.4 percent to $19.31 after reporting Q4 results.
