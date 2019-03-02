For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud. IPO dates below are expected but not confirmed.

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) is expected to issue 5 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. Since 2009, the California medtech company uses lithotripsy to target calcified lesions.

Futu Holdings Ltd (FHL) is expected to issue 10.9 million shares between $10 and $12 Friday on the Nasdaq. The Hong Kong brokerage company operates online trading accounts at home and in the U.S., and it counts Tencent Holdings Ltd. as a strategic investor.

Related Links:

What Is Reg A+?

What Is A Lock-Up Expiration Date And Why Is It Important?