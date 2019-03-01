75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares surged 49.07 percent to close at $8.05 on Thursday after announcing a new business unit dedicated to Cannabis.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares climbed 40 percent to close at $1.68 after the company announced a collaboration with Canopy Growth on a CBD product development.
- Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) rose 32.77 percent to close at $29.01 after the company said its phase 3 trials for active thryoid eye disease treatment met primary and all secondary endpoints.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) rose 31.02 percent to close at $6.80 after the company reported that UNITY-NHL Phase 2b pivotal trial evaluating umbralisib met primary endpoint of overall response rate in patients with relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) climbed 28.71 percent to close at $2.60.
- Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSBR) rose 24.95 percent to close at $11.62.
- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) shares surged 21.73 percent to close at $17.59 following Q4 results.
- Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) gained 19.71 percent to close at $66.64 after the company announced positive results from its NILE study.
- Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS) climbed 18.27 percent to close at $25.44 after reporting Q4 results.
- PHI, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHII) rose 17.53 percent to close at $4.09.
- Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) climbed 16.48 percent to close at $21.91 after the company beat Q4 EPS and sales estimates.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) rose 15.47 percent to close at $3.21.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares gained 15.43 percent to close at $4.34 after the company reported the FDA granted "Breakthrough Device" designation for its T2Resistance Panel.
- Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE: BLX) shares climbed 13.82 percent to close at $20.92 following strong quarterly earnings.
- Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: RLM) gained 13.71 percent to close at $3.40.
- The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE: RUBI) rose 13.1 percent to close at $5.87 after the company beat Q4 EPS and sales estimates.
- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) gained 11.8 percent to close at $21.41.
- CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: CURO) climbed 11.76 percent to close at $11.02.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) gained 11.39 percent to close at $2.64.
- SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBOW) climbed 11.17 percent to close at $22.50 following Q4 results.
- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) shares rose 10.69 percent to close at $19.67. JP Morgan upgraded Hain Celestial from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $15 to $20.
- Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLD) gained 10.26 percent to close at $30.62 after the company beat Q4 EPS estimates.
- Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) climbed 10.12 percent to close at $7.07.
- Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) gained 10.03 percent to close at $19.08 following Q4 results.
- Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) shares climbed 9.73 percent to close at $44.00 following Q4 results.
- Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) rose 8.67 percent to close at $63.83 after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) rose 8.39 percent to close at $23.65 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAWS) climbed 8.12 percent to close at $31.57 after reporting Q4 results.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) gained 7.97 percent to close at $0.0826 after the company announced a $2.5 million stock purchase agreement with Ault & Company.
- SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) shares rose 7.87 percent to close at $27.29 after reporting a narrower-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) shares gained 7.52 percent to close at $99.74 following strong Q4 sales.
- Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) shares climbed 7.42 percent to close at $18.82 following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) rose 6.7 percent to close at $27.71 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TWNK) rose 6.4 percent to close at $12.14 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) gained 6.29 percent to close at $10.99 following a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
- WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) rose 5.4 percent to close at $137.53 after the company confirmed that it was approached by ZF Friedrichshafen. The company has engaged in preliminary talks related to a potential deal.
- Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) shares rose 4.1 percent to close at $22.37 after the company reported Q4 results and issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) shares rose 3.7 percent to close at $9.14 following Q4 results.
Losers
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares tumbled 66.9 percent to close at $0.7051 on Thursday after the company disclosed that Phase 3 PrepareTM trial of ResVax did not meet primary endpoint of prevention of medically significant RSV LRTI.
- Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM) shares dropped 23.79 percent to close at $6.12 following Q4 earnings, comment from CFO "we are decreasing approximately $400 million of planned gathering and processing capital over the next three years."
- ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC) fell 22.1 percent to close at $7.05 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) dropped 19.69 percent to close at $41.77 as company delayed its Q4 earnings report in order to allow time to complete its Form 10-K. Management said added time was needed in order to conduct a review of internal controls related to financial reporting.
- Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) fell 18.7 percent to close at $19.65 after reporting Q4 results.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) dropped 18.65 percent to close at $20.24 after the company reported downbeat revenue for its fourth quarter and issued weak first-quarter guidance.
- Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) dipped 17.84 percent to close at $18.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales estimates.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) fell 17.43 percent to close at $13.50 after reporting a proposed private offering of $70,000,000 of convertible senior notes due 2024.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) shares fell 17.41 percent to close at $28.89 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) fell 17.27 percent to close at $19.73. HP reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed expectations.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) dropped 15.98 percent to close at $6.94.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) shares declined 15.43 percent to close at $10.41 after the company posted downbeat Q4 results and issued weak FY19 forecast.
- Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN) fell 15.36 percent to close at $17.36 following Q4 results.
- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) dropped 13.9 percent to close at $53.01 after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales and issued weak FY19 earnings outlook.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) fell 13.83 percent to close at $5.92. Fitbit reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak first-quarter earnings guidance.
- Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) dropped 12.77 percent to close at $73.52 following downbeat Q2 results.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) fell 11.86 percent to close at $11.22 following weak Q4 results.
- Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) dropped 10.96 percent to close at $1,697.04. Booking Holdings reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) dipped 10.63 percent to close at $1.85.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) dropped 10 percent to close at $6.48 following Q4 results.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) shares fell 9.96 percent to close at $25.68 after the company issued weak Q1 forecast.
- Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) shares dropped 9.75 percent to close at $5.0000 after the company posted downbeat quarterly revenue and reported changes to senior leadership.
- Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) shares fell 9.73 percent to close at $19.86. Skyline Champion priced its secondary offering of 10,750,202 shares of common stock by selling shareholders at $20.46 per share.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) dropped 9.66 percent to close at $12.90.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) fell 9.61 percent to close at $6.30.
- AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC) dropped 9.57 percent to close at $2.55.
- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) dropped 9.35 percent to close at $6.69.
- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) dropped 8.7 percent to close at $13.01 after reporting Q4 results.
- Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) fell 8.65 percent to close at $83.12 after Wellington Management issued a press release highlighting it does not support the Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) purchase of Celgene.
- Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) shares dropped 8.59 percent to close at $90.56 following Q3 results.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) dipped 8.27 percent to close at $2.5500 following weak Q4 results.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) fell 8.14 percent to close at $2.03.
- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) shares dropped 6.98 percent to close at $22.93. Alexander & Baldwin posted a Q4 loss of $0.97 per share on sales of $299.6 million.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) tumbled 6.83 percent to close at $7.91 following Q4 results.
- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) fell 6.71 percent to close at $64.36 after the company issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) fell 6.1 percent to close at $2.3300.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) fell 4.6 percent to close at $26.14 following a fourth-quarter sales miss. The company issued weak full-year 2019 earnings guidance.
