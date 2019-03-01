Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Data on personal income and consumer spending for December will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Markit manufacturing PMI for February is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- The ISM manufacturing index for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for February is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Washington, DC at 12:50 p.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
