Healthcare Logistics Company Owens & Minor Explores Sale After Earnings Misses
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
March 01, 2019 12:10pm   Comments
Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI), a healthcare logistics company, is exploring a sale of itself after a series of disappointing earnings reports, according to sources quoted by Reuters in an exclusive report.

The $420 million company, by market capitalization, lost 20 percent of its stock value this week after it failed to hit analysts' targets, Reuters reported.

The company's shares have steadily lost value since early 2017, tumbling from about $37 per share in January 2017 to $6.32 per share on Thursday in after-hours trading. It is currently trading at just over five times earnings, according to market data.

Robert Sledd, the chairman of the board at Richmond, Virginia-based Owens & Minor, told analysts this week that 2018 was a "perfect storm," of self-inflicted issues, supply disruptions and natural disasters, according to Reuters.

The company named a new CEO, Ed Pesicka, who starts March 4, the company announced on its earnings call.

Pesicka will heave to deal with a heavy debt load brought about by several acquisitions that were designed to increase revenue, but have thus far failed to impress the markets.

