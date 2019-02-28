FreightWaves NOW - February 28, 2019
The weather outside is still frightful on the last day of February, but that isn't stopping volumes from continuing a strong trend upwards. What does this mean for our tender rejection index however? Is it disrupting freight conditions, or are we still seeing things in relative balance? All this and more from Chief Meteorologist Nick Austin and Market Expert Zach Strickland today on FreightWaves NOW.
Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves Logistics Supply Chain truckingNews Markets General