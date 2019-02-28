Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FreightWaves NOW - February 28, 2019
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
February 28, 2019 5:27pm   Comments
Share:

FWNow-Photo-Cover.jpg

The weather outside is still frightful on the last day of February, but that isn't stopping volumes from continuing a strong trend upwards. What does this mean for our tender rejection index however? Is it disrupting freight conditions, or are we still seeing things in relative balance? All this and more from Chief Meteorologist Nick Austin and Market Expert Zach Strickland today on FreightWaves NOW.

Watch Now

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves Logistics Supply Chain truckingNews Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

6 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session

Tesla Rolls Out $35K Base Model 3, Will Shift All Sales Online