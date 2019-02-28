51 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares climbed 33.3 percent to $7.20 after announcing a new business unit dedicated to Cannabis.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares jumped 29.6 percent to $1.5550 after the company announced a collaboration with Canopy Growth on a CBD product development.
- Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) gained 28.4 percent to $28.05 after the company said its phase 3 trials for active thryoid eye disease treatment met primary and all secondary endpoints.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares gained 25.6 percent to $4.7232 after the company reported the FDA granted "Breakthrough Device" designation for its T2Resistance Panel.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) rose 23.5 percent to $6.41 after the company reported that UNITY-NHL Phase 2b pivotal trial evaluating umbralisib met primary endpoint of overall response rate in patients with relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 15.9 percent to $11.98 following a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) gained 14.8 percent to $25.05 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) shares climbed 14.4 percent to $20.05 following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) shares rose 12.3 percent to $28.41 after reporting a narrower-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) shares gained 10.2 percent to $102.25 following strong Q4 sales.
- Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) rose 9.6 percent to $64.39 after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TWNK) rose 8.5 percent to $12.38 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat.
- The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE: RUBI) rose 8.5 percent to $5.63 after the company beat Q4 EPS and sales estimates.
- Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAWS) climbed 7.9 percent to $31.50 after reporting Q4 results.
- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) shares gained 7.6 percent to $19.12. JP Morgan upgraded Hain Celestial from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $15 to $20.
- WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) rose 7.3 percent to $140.00 after the company confirmed that it was approached by ZF Friedrichshafen. The company has engaged in preliminary talks related to a potential deal.
- Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) gained 7 percent to $43.45 following strong Q4 results.
- Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) shares gained 7 percent to $23.00 after the company reported Q4 results and issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) gained 6.2 percent to $0.0812 after the company announced a $2.5 million stock purchase agreement with Ault & Company.
- Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) shares rose 5.7 percent to $9.32 following Q4 results.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) rose 4.6 percent to $27.16 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
Losers
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares dipped 65.3 percent to $0.7401 following the release oflate-stage study results for itsinvestigational vaccine candidate ResVax. Novavax said the global Phase 3 trial dubbed PREPARE that evaluatedResVax did not meet the primary endpoint of prevention of medically significant respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and lower respiratory tract infection, or LTRI.
- Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) declined 23 percent to $40.02 as company delayed its Q4 earnings report in order to allow time to complete its Form 10-K. Management said added time was needed in order to conduct a review of internal controls related to financial reporting.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) shares dropped 21.2 percent to $27.58 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC) fell 20.4 percent to $7.20 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM) shares declined 20.1 percent to $6.41 following Q4 earnings, comment from CFO "we are decreasing approximately $400 million of planned gathering and processing capital over the next three years."
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) dropped 18.8 percent to $20.21 after the company reported downbeat revenue for its fourth quarter and issued weak first-quarter guidance.
- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) fell 16.3 percent to $19.95. HP reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed expectations.
- Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) shares dropped 15.1 percent to $4.7050 after the company posted downbeat quarterly revenue and reported changes to senior leadership.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) dipped 12.9 percent to $27.75. Phunware reported the appointment of three new independent board directors.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) fell 12.8 percent to $14.25 after reporting a proposed private offering of $70,000,000 of convertible senior notes due 2024.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) fell 12.4 percent to $6.02. Fitbit reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak first-quarter earnings guidance.
- Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) dipped 12.2 percent to $74.01 following downbeat Q2 results.
- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) dropped 12 percent to $54.17 after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales and issued weak FY19 earnings outlook.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) tumbled 11.8 percent to $7.49 following Q4 results.
- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) dropped 11.8 percent to $6.51.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) shares fell 11 percent to $25.40 after the company issued weak Q1 forecast.
- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) shares dropped 10.7 percent to $22.01. Alexander & Baldwin posted a Q4 loss of $0.97 per share on sales of $299.6 million.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) fell 10.5 percent to $11.40 following weak Q4 results.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) shares declined 10.1 percent to $11.07 after the company posted downbeat Q4 results and issued weak FY19 forecast.
- Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) fell 9.8 percent to $1,719.95. Booking Holdings reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT) dropped 9.7 percent to $2.06.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) dipped 9.2 percent to $2.5250 following weak Q4 results.
- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) dropped 9 percent to $12.97 after reporting Q4 results.
- Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) fell 8.7 percent to $83.10 after Wellington Management issued a press release highlighting it does not support the Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) purchase of Celgene.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) fell 8.1 percent to $25.20 following a fourth-quarter sales miss. The company issued weak full-year 2019 earnings guidance.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) fell 7.7 percent to $2.2901.
- Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) shares dropped 7.3 percent to $91.82 following Q3 results.
- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) fell 6.6 percent to $64.43 after the company issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) fell 5.3 percent to $3.41 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) fell 4.2 percent to $76.04 despite reporting a fourth-quarter sales beat. Square issued first-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
