10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 27, 2019 5:16pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TWNK) shares are up 10 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 17 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $214.8 million, beating estimates by $3.85 million. The company sees full-year 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $200 million to $210 million.
  • Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) shares are up 6 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 43 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $924.2 million, beating estimates by $25.47 million.

Losers

  • Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) shares are down 24 percent after reporting weak first-quarter earnings and sales guidance. The company reported adjusted earnings of 6 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $163.7 million, missing estimates by $416,000. The company also reported weak guidance.
  • Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) shares are down 13 percent despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 14 cents per share, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $571 million, beating estimates by $2.84 million. The company issued weak first-quarter earnings guidance.
  • Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) shares are down 10 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at $22.49, beating estimates by $1.07. Sales came in at $3.2 billion, missing estimates by $30 million.
  • L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) shares are down 7 percent following a fourth-quarter sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.14, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $4.852 billion, missing estimates by $38 million. The company issued weak full-year 2019 earnings guidance.
  • Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) shares are down 6 percent despite reporting a fourth-quarter sales beat. The company reported earnings of 14 cents per share, falling in-line with consensus estimates. Sales came in at $464.25 million, beating estimates by $10.15 million. Square issued first-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE: PRGO) shares are down 6 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 97 cents per share, missing estimates by 3 cents. Sale came in at $1.195 billion, beating estimates by $15 million.
  • Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) shares are down 8 percent after Wellington Management issued a press release highlighting it does not support the Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) purchase of Celgene.
  • HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) shares are down 5 percent after reporting a first-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at 52 cents per share, in-line with consensus. Sales came in at $14.71 billion, missing estimates by $180 million. The company issued second quarter earnings guidance on the low-end of estimates.

