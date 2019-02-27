ShipChain And Scanlog Partner Over Blockchain-Based Track-And-Trace Platform

ShipChain, the blockchain-based end-to-end logistics startup, has announced the integration of its platform with Scandinavian logistics company Scanlog, to help with the track-and-trace of Scanlog's freight moving across the company's global logistics network. The importance of transparency in supply chains can never be stressed enough, with businesses that deal with cargo movement across international borders particularly interested in having eyes on their freight in real-time.

Scanlog, which has been rapidly expanding its global reach, finds relevance in the ShipChain platform, because it can help monitor Scanlog's trucks – from the pickup point to the destination. ShipChain uses blockchain technology at its core and its flagship solution – the smart contract – helps bring transparency and visibility to supply chains, with the company running a successful pilot trial program partnering alongside Perdue Farms. ShipChain's software can be fully integrated with most of the transportation management software (TMS) systems in the market, and can seamlessly track freight across any mode of transportation.

"Our customers expect us to deliver their physical goods on time and in perfect condition, but this is only one part of our job as international transport specialists. Today the flow of information connected to the physical supply chain is of such magnitude and such importance that it requires advanced process management to deal with it timely and accurately," said Mattias Ljungberg, the CEO of Scanlog.

"Since the inception of Scanlog six years ago it has been focused on using the latest technology to assist our co-workers with this task. The agreement with ShipChain is the newest example of our dedication to using state-of-the-art technology to create customer value, and I am very much looking forward to working closely with ShipChain to deepen our partnership further," he continued.

Don't miss it. Register today.

ShipChain's location sensors would be stuck to the cab of Scanlog's participating trucks, sending out real-time encrypted GPS data to Scanlog's on-site office, generating unique data signatures that would be stored on the Ethereum blockchain. ShipChain's smart contracts would also be useful, because they will remove the need for a third-party to act as an intermediary for contracts struck between Scanlog and its shipper clients. The blockchain at the heart of these smart contracts etch regulations in code and store them within a blockchain framework, making them immutable and transparent to all stakeholders in a transaction.

"ShipChain's advanced blockchain-based logistics visibility system perfectly fits with Scanlog's supply chain, providing visibility to Scanlog and its clients along the full journey of a shipment," said John Monarch, the CEO of ShipChain. "We are excited to be entering the European market, and with Scanlog's reach and volume of shipments, and our technology, we see the prospects of this collaboration as beneficial all around."

The partnership with ShipChain apart, Scanlog has been busy adding technology to its operations. In October 2018, the company inducted ProcessRobot software from Softomotive to its back office, helping to expedite its order booking process and developing a smarter workflow. The software reduces the time spent by personnel on repetitive tasks, with ProcessRobot automating mundane operations, helping the workforce spend their time on more worthwhile tasks.

Want more content like this? Click here to Subscribe

Permalink