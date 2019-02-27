72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- FTE Networks Inc (NYSE: FTNW) shares climbed 112.84 percent to close at $2.32 on Tuesday after the company said it won $116 million of contracts in January and February.
- NanoViricides Inc (NYSE: NNVC) shares gained 40.29 percent to close at $0.5850 after the company announced an agreement with TheraCour to develop TheraCour's drugs to treat varicella zoster virus.
- Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA) shares climbed 33.98 percent to close at $4.8500 after reporting stronger-than-expected Q4 results.
- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) climbed 27.38 percent to close at $43.13 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) rose 26.48 percent to close at $2.7700 after the company reported Q4 sales of $604 million versus the $486 million analyst estimate.
- 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIH) shares gained 23.91 percent to close at $5.96 after FedNat Holding Company announced it is acquiring the homeowners insurance operations of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) rose 22.22 percent to close at $2.7500 following strong quarterly earnings.
- Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE: ANFI) gained 21.75 percent to close at $1.1800 after the company announced its rice bran oil products will be sold by The Dohle Group in Germany.
- Sun Hydraulics Corporation (NASDAQ: SNHY) shares gained 21.09 percent to close at $46.79 following Q4 results.
- Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI) shares rose 21.04 percent to close at $6.96 after the company reported Q4 earnings and disclosed a wholesale deal with NEXCOM.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) rose 19.78 percent to close at $79.62 after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Monday.
- Reed's, Inc. (NYSE: REED) shares climbed 18 percent to close at $2.95.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) gained 17.19 percent to close at $3.75.
- Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: HTBX) climbed 17.04 percent to close at $1.5800 after an abstract on the company's HS-110 interim phase 2 data was published on the American Society of Clinical Oncology website.
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) climbed 16.8 percent to close at $2.71.
- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) shares rose 16.76 percent to close at $5.99.
- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) gained 16.69 percent to close at $7.06 following Q4 results.
- ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV) rose 16.47 percent to close at $45.26 after the company beat Q4 sales estimates and provided FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) rose 16.34 percent to close at $68.65 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth-quarter and also issued strong sales guidance.
- Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) gained 15.78 percent to close at $12.18.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) climbed 15.14 percent to close at $3.65.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) rose 14.81 percent to close at $46.13 following Q4 results.
- Foresight Energy LP (NYSE: FELP) gained 12.8 percent to close at $3.70.
- Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM) shares gained 12.05 percent to close at $13.76 following narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) shares gained 11.23 percent to close at $26.94 after the company beat Q4 EPS and sales estimates; the company also issued Q1 guidance inline with estimates.
- Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE: FBM) rose 11.21 percent to close at $10.52 following Q4 results.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) shares gained 10.76 percent to close at $24.20.
- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) shares rose 10.4 percent to close at $6.69.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) gained 10.38 percent to close at $4.68. After the closing bell, Big 5 Sporting Goods posted Q4 loss of $0.16 per share on sales of $247.101 million.
- LiqTech International, Inc. (NYSE: LIQT) rose 10.34 percent to close at $2.24.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) shares gained 10.27 percent to close at $3.22.
- Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE: MNK) climbed 10.2 percent to close at $23.76 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results and issued strong FY19 earnings forecast.
- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) rose 10.11 percent to close at $75.03 after reporting Q4 results.
- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) gained 10.1 percent to close at $48.40 following Q4 results.
- PHI, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHII) climbed 10.09 percent to close at $3.6990.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares gained 8.78 percent to close at $9.79.
- Worldpay Inc (NYSE: WP) gained 8.2 percent to close at $96.85 after the company reported better than expected Q4 EPS and revenue results. The company announced 2019 guidance slightly below analyst expectations.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) gained 7.62 percent to close at $8.61 after the company disclosed that it won a 'sizeable' EPC contract for largest hydrogen cryogenic sphere ever built for NASA.
- Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) shares rose 7.41 percent to close at $30.45 following Q4 results.
- EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) gained 6.7 percent to close at $3.8200.
- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) rose 5.1 percent to close at $935.00 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) shares rose 5 percent to close at $106.09 after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results.
Losers
- Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ: AMR) shares dipped 63.28 percent to close at $0.3351 on Tuesday after the company reported preliminary Q4 results and Guggenheim downgraded the stock from Buy to Sell.
- SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) fell 42.82 percent to close at $2.31 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings and reported the termination of David J. Colo as President, CEO.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) declined 31.47 percent to close at $13.13. CytomX highlighted clinical data which will be presented at the company’s R&D day.
- Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) shares declined 28.59 percent to close at $0.4500 after the company announced a $5 million stock offering at $0.45 per share.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares declined 24.64 percent to close at $2.1100.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) fell 23.75 percent to close at $6.10 following Q4 results. Craig-Hallum downgraded Nautilus from Buy to Hold.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) dipped 22.73 percent to close at $8.50 after pricing its IPO at $11 per share.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) fell 22.6 percent to close at $6.30.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) fell 22.58 percent to close at $9.84 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) dipped 21.95 percent to close at $55.09 after the company issued FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates and sales guidance on the low-end of analyst estimates.
- Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI) shares fell 20.92 percent to close at $21.17 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) dipped 20.7 percent to close at $14.14 following downbeat Q4 results.
- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) declined 18.98 percent to close at $10.46 after the company cut its quarterly dividend from $0.575 to $0.2875 per share and the CEO announced he would step down.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) dropped 18.64 percent to close at $8.16.
- Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) shares fell 17.65 percent to close at $1.1200 after the company announced a 10 million share stock offering at $1 per share.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) shares dropped 17.02 percent to close at $3.12 after the company posted Q4 results and reported corporate restructuring to streamline operations.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) shares declined 14.73 percent to close at $2.7200 after reporting weak quarterly earnings.
- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) fell 14.07 percent to close at $82.92 after the company missed Q4 EPS and sales estimates.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) fell 12.86 percent to close at $2.10 following Q4 results.
- Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) dropped 11.5 percent to close at $59.92 after the company reported Q4 results. The company also announced retirement of CEO Brad Mason.
- HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) fell 11.47 percent to close at $37.06 following Q4 results.
- Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) dropped 11.34 percent to close at $6.41 following Q4 results.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) shares tumbled 10.74 percent to close at $4.82.
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) fell 10.73 percent to close at $37.26 following wider-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) dipped 10.25 percent to close at $5.34.
- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) dropped 9.7 percent to close at $5.96 after reporting 2019 operational and capital guidance.
- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) dipped 9.63 percent to close at $2.72 after reporting Q4 results.
- Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA) fell 9.12 percent to close at $29.00 following Q4 results.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) fell 7.55 percent to close at $2.4500 on Tuesday after declining 19.70 percent on Monday.
- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) fell 5.4 percent to close at $18.92 following Q4 results.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.