6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 26, 2019 5:22pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares are up 15 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 2 cents per share, beating estimates by 22 cents. Sales came in at $76.199 million, beating estimates by $19.86 million. The company issued strong full-year 2019 sales guidance.
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: JAZZ) shares are up 9 percent following a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $3.64, beating estimates by 62 cents. Sales came in at $476.457 million, beating estimates by $16.737 million. The company issued strong full-year 2019 sales guidance.
  • Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) shares are up 8 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.51, beating estimates by 29 cents. Sales came in at $711.2 million, beating estimates by $29.2 million.
  • Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) shares are up 7 percent after announcing the company has commenced a review to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value.

Losers

  • Weight Watchers International, Inc (NASDAQ: WTW) shares are down 23 percent after reporting a mixed fourth-quarter earnings report. Adjusted earnings came in at 63 cents, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $330.386 million, missing estimates by $16.174 million. The company issued full-year 2019 sales guidance short of consensus estimates, along with very weak EPS guidance.
  • E.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) shares are down 16 percent despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 30 cents per share, beating estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $78.6 million, missing estimates by $4.4 million.

