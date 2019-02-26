TFI Expands U.S. Reach With Purchase Of Schilli

Canada's TFI International has expanded its specialized truckload presence in the United States with the purchase of Schilli Corp, a bulk transporter based in St. Louis.

Montreal-based TFI announced the acquisition of the family-owned Schilli on February 25. Schilli operates in the Midwest, Southeast and Gulf Coast, with a fleet of more than 340 trucks and 500 trailers.

"Schilli is a superb strategic fit for us with its sophisticated service offerings, and will help boost our tank presence across the eastern U.S., which is a targeted growth region for us," CEO Alain Bédard said in a statement.

Schilli, which has more than 400 employees and 22 facilities, will continue to operate as a stand-alone unit under TFI's Specialized Truckload Group. It will be TFI's sole U.S.-based unit within the specialized group.

The acquisition follows TFI's purchase of Ontario-based Toronto Tank Lines, earlier in February. The company specializes in the storage and transportation of liquids in North America.

TFI is also seeking to buy the assets of bankrupt U.S. courier BeavEx, which would bolster its last-mile affiliates in the United States.

TFI reports earnings after the markets close on February 27.

