54 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- FTE Networks Inc (NYSE: FTNW) shares jumped 154.1 percent to $2.7701 after the company said it won $116 million of contracts in January and February.
- NanoViricides Inc (NYSE: NNVC) shares climbed 48.7 percent to $0.6200 after the company announced an agreement with TheraCour to develop TheraCour's drugs to treat varicella zoster virus.
- Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA) shares gained 36.2 percent to $4.93 after reporting stronger-than-expected Q4 results.
- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) climbed 32 percent to $2.89 after the company reported Q4 sales of $604 million versus the $486 million analyst estimate.
- Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI) shares gained 27 percent to $7.30 after the company reported Q4 earnings and disclosed a wholesale deal with NEXCOM.
- 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIH) shares rose 24.1 percent to $5.97 after FedNat Holding Company announced it is acquiring the homeowners insurance operations of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings.
- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) rose 23.3 percent to $7.46 following Q4 results.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) surged 23.1 percent to $2.7699 following strong quarterly earnings.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) gained 21.7 percent to $80.92 after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Monday.
- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) rose 21.3 percent to $41.08 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE: MNK) climbed 19.5 percent to $25.77 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results and issued strong FY19 earnings forecast.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) gained 19.4 percent to $47.99 following Q4 results.
- Reed's, Inc. (NYSE: REED) shares rose 18.8 percent to $2.9701.
- ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV) climbed 15.4 percent to $44.85 after the company beat Q4 sales estimates and provided FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) shares gained 14.6 percent to $27.76 after the company beat Q4 EPS and sales estimates; the company also issued Q1 guidance inline with estimates.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) rose 13.9 percent to $67.19 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth-quarter and also issued strong sales guidance.
- Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM) shares gained 13.2 percent to $13.90 following narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: HTBX) climbed 11.9 percent to $1.51 after an abstract on the company's HS-110 interim phase 2 data was published on the American Society of Clinical Oncology website.
- Sun Hydraulics Corporation (NASDAQ: SNHY) shares gained 11.7 percent to $43.18 following Q4 results.
- Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE: ANFI) gained 11.2 percent to $1.0773 after the company announced its rice bran oil products will be sold by The Dohle Group in Germany.
- PHI, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHII) climbed 11.2 percent to $3.76.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares rose 10.8 percent to $9.97.
- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) gained 9.7 percent to $74.76 after reporting Q4 results.
- Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) shares rose 9.7 percent to $31.11 following Q4 results.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) gained 9.6 percent to $8.77 after the company disclosed that it won a 'sizeable' EPC contract for largest hydrogen cryogenic sphere ever built for NASA.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares rose 8.6 percent to $5.47 after the company received a new US patent for the treatment of fragile X syndrome with cannabidiol.
- EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) gained 8.6 percent to $3.8890.
- 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) shares rose 7.7 percent to $76.68 after the company beat Q4 EPS and sales estimates; the company also issued Q1 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Worldpay Inc (NYSE: WP) gained 7.5 percent to $96.23 after the company reported better than expected Q4 EPS and revenue results. The company announced 2019 guidance slightly below analyst expectations.
- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) rose 6.6 percent to $948.04 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) shares rose 6.3 percent to $107.39 after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results.
Losers
- Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ: AMR) shares tumbled 61.2 percent to $0.3545 after the company reported preliminary Q4 results and Guggenheim downgraded the stock from Buy to Sell.
- SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) dropped 40.6 percent to $2.40 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings and reported the termination of David J. Colo as President, CEO.
- Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) shares fell 29.2 percent to $0.4461 after the company announced a $5 million stock offering at $0.45 per share.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) dropped 29 percent to $13.55. CytomX highlighted clinical data which will be presented at the company’s R&D day.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares fell 28 percent to $2.02.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) dropped 21.7 percent to $6.26 following Q4 results. Craig-Hallum downgraded Nautilus from Buy to Hold.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) fell 21.1 percent to $10.03 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) shares dropped 20.6 percent to $1.08 after the company announced a 10 million share stock offering at $1 per share.
- Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) dipped 19.9 percent to $56.57 after the company issued FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates and sales guidance on the low-end of analyst estimates.
- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) fell 16.7 percent to $10.75 after the company cut its quarterly dividend from $0.575 to $0.2875 per share and the CEO announced he would step down.
- Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI) shares dropped 16.5 percent to $22.35 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) fell 13.5 percent to $2.0840 following Q4 results.
- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) dipped 13.4 percent to $15.45 following downbeat Q4 results.
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) fell 10 percent to $37.58 following wider-than-expected Q4 loss.
- HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) dropped 9.6 percent to $37.84 following Q4 results.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) fell 9.1 percent to $2.4100 after declining 19.70 percent on Monday.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) shares fell 9.1 percent to $3.4200 after the company posted Q4 results and reported corporate restructuring to streamline operations.
- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) fell 9 percent to $18.20 following Q4 results.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) shares declined 8.8 percent to $2.9090 after reporting weak quarterly earnings.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) dipped 7.3 percent to $5.52.
- Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) fell 7.2 percent to $27.10 after the company missed Q4 sales estimates.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) dropped 6.4 percent to $1.9000. Cellectar posted a FY18 loss of $5.23 per share, versus a loss of $10.70 per share in FY17.
- Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) fell 5 percent to $151.63 after the company announced pricing of $500 million common stock offering at $150 per share.
