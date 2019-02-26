Mid-Day Market Update: Telaria Surges After Strong Q4 Results; Neovasc Shares Slide

Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.25 percent to 26,027.89 while the NASDAQ climbed 0.03 percent to 7,556.50. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.12 percent to 2,799.52.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

On Tuesday, the energy shares rose 0.3 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE: NOA) up 10 percent, and McDermott International Inc (NYSE: MDR) up 9 percent.

In trading on Tuesday, utilities shares fell 0.5 percent.

Top Headline

Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and disclosed a multi-year restructuring plan.

Macy's said it earned $2.73 per share in the fourth quarter on revenue of $8.455 billion versus expectations of $2.53 per share and $8.45 billion. Comparable sales on owned stores rose 0.4 percent in the quarter while comparable sales for owned plus licensed stores were up 0.7 percent.

Equities Trading UP

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA) shares got a boost, shooting up 27 percent to $4.58 after the company beat Q4 EPS and sales estimates. The company also provided Q1 and FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Shares of FTE Networks Inc (NYSE: FTNW) shot up 157 percent to $2.80 after the company said it won $116 million of contracts in January and February.

NanoViricides Inc (NYSE: NNVC) shares were also up, gaining 37 percent to $0.57 after the company announced an agreement with TheraCour to develop TheraCour's drugs to treat varicella zoster virus.

Equities Trading DOWN

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) shares dropped 41 percent to $2.39 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings and reported the termination of David J. Colo as President, CEO.

Shares of Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMR) were down 62 percent to $0.35 after the company reported preliminary Q4 results and Guggenheim downgraded the stock from Buy to Sell.

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) was down, falling around 29 percent to $0.45 after the company announced a $5 million stock offering at $0.45 per share.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.45 percent to $55.73 while gold traded up 0.05 percent to $1,330.10.

Silver traded up 0.04 percent Tuesday to $15.935, while copper rose 0.25 percent to $2.9565.

Eurozone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.32 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.27 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.16 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX climbed 0.2 percent, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.04 percent while U.K. shares fell 0.45 percent.

Economics

U.S. housing starts dropped 11.2 percent in December to an annual rate of 1.08 million.

The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index fell 1.4 percent during the first three weeks of February versus January.

The FHFA house price index rose 0.3 percent for December.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index rose 4.2 percent year-on-year in December, versus a 4.6 percent increase in November.

The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index rose to 131.40 in February, versus a prior revised reading of 121.70. However, economists expected a reading of 124.70.

The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.