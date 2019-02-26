Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- Data on housing starts and permits for December will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The FHFA house price index for December will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for December is schedule for release at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Richmond Fed manufacturing index for February is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
