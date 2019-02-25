5 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares are up 8 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The e-commerce platform reported earnings of 32 cents per share, beating estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in at $200 million, beating estimates by $5.11 million. The company also issued strong sales guidance.
- Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) shares are up 5 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $3.22, beating estimates by 41 cents. Sales came in at $2.011 billion, missing estimates by $59 million.
- Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 51 cents per share, beating estimates by 23 cents. Sales came in at $4.619 billion, beating estimates by $109 million. The company issued strong full-year 2019 earnings guidance.
Losers
- Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) shares are down 4 percent despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 6 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $124.3 million, beating estimates by $5.48 million. The company issued weak full-year 2019 sales guidance.
- SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) shares are down 4 percent after reporting a $500 million common stock offering.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.