Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 25, 2019 4:38pm   Comments
Share:
Related ETSY
Etsy Reports Big Q4 Earnings Beat, Active Buyers Grow 18%
Etsy Q4 Earnings Preview
Etsy +8% after strong holiday quarter growth (Seeking Alpha)
Related DDS
Q4 Retail Earnings Season: A Cheat Sheet
7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Dillard's reports Q4 results (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers

  • Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares are up 8 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The e-commerce platform reported earnings of 32 cents per share, beating estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in at $200 million, beating estimates by $5.11 million. The company also issued strong sales guidance.
  • Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) shares are up 5 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $3.22, beating estimates by 41 cents. Sales came in at $2.011 billion, missing estimates by $59 million.
  • Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 51 cents per share, beating estimates by 23 cents. Sales came in at $4.619 billion, beating estimates by $109 million. The company issued strong full-year 2019 earnings guidance.

Losers

  • Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) shares are down 4 percent despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 6 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $124.3 million, beating estimates by $5.48 million. The company issued weak full-year 2019 sales guidance.
  • SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) shares are down 4 percent after reporting a $500 million common stock offering.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DDS + ETSY)

Etsy Reports Big Q4 Earnings Beat, Active Buyers Grow 18%
Etsy Q4 Earnings Preview
Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2019
Q4 Retail Earnings Season: A Cheat Sheet
7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on ETSY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Etsy Reports Big Q4 Earnings Beat, Active Buyers Grow 18%