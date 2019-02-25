42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCE) shares gained 120.4 percent to $113.65 after Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY) announced plans to acquire the company for $114.50 per share in cash.
- Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CMTA) climbed 74.6 percent to $26.05 after the company announced that Ipsen would acquire the company for $25 per share in cash and up to an additional $6 per share depending on FDA acceptance of a new drug application for palovarotene.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares jumped 37 percent to $1.9316 after the company reported a partnership with AllianceRx Walgreens to expand patient access to Probuphine.
- Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) shares surged 32.8 percent to $55.25. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained uniQure with an Overweight and raised the price target from $68 to $81. Shares of gene therapy companies are trading higher after Roche announced it would acquire Spark Therapeutics for $114.50 per share in cash.
- Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) rose 24.3 percent to $4.4754 after announcing a letter of intent to sell a 32 percent stake in Particle for $448 million in cash. The company also reported a strategic investment in Tadu.
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (NASDAQ: OASM) gained 23 percent to $3.00.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares jumped 22 percent to $38.62. CRISPR Therapeutics posted Q4 loss of $0.92 per share on sales of $115,000. CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals disclosed that the first patient has been enrolled in a Phase 1/2 clinical study of CTX001 in severe SCD in the U.S. and is expected to be infused with CTX001 in mid-2019.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) shares rose 17.6 percent to $4.01.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) gained 16.8 percent to $5.18.
- bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares rose 15 percent to $151.02 in sympathy with Roche's acquisition of Spark Therapeutics earlier Monday.
- Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLD) shares gained 14.8 percent to $30.16 in sympathy to Roche's acquisition of Spark Therapeutics and an upgrade from Neutral to Buy from Chardan Capital.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) rose 14.4 percent to $6.53.
- Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) surged 14.4 percent to $38.19 after reporting Q4 results.
- REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) rose 13.7 percent to $52.85.
- Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) rose 13 percent to $94.48 on a buy-the-dip rebound following a 50%+ decline on Friday.
- Carter's, Inc. (NYSE: CRI) rose 11.4 percent to $103.05 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) gained 10.9 percent to $5.10 after climbing 9.52 percent on Friday.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) shares climbed 10.8 percent to $5.37.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) gained 10.7 percent to $4.0950.
- Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA) surged 9.9 percent to $30.05 after the company announced Novartis licensed AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx; Akcea is set to receive a $150 million licensing fee that will be split with Ionis equally.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares rose 9.4 percent to $11.13 after the company agreed to sell its BioPharma business to Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) for $21.4 billion.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) surged 9.4 percent to $4.55.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) gained 9.3 percent to $9.79.
- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) rose 8.6 percent to $14.25 after surging 22.85 percent on Friday.
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) gained 8 percent to $21.46.
- Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) gained 7.6 percent to $78.92 following Q4 results.
- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) rose 7.3 percent to $121.80 after the company announced it would buy General Electric's Life Sciences business for $21.4 billion and that the acquisition would be accretive to adjusted earnings.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) rose 7.1 percent to $25.44 after gaining 11.71 percent on Friday.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) gained 7 percent to $2.4700.
- Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) gained 6.7 percent to $160.05 after multiple banks reiterated the company's stock with positive ratings following a strong Q4 earnings beat.
- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) gained 5.2 percent to $2.63 after reporting FY18 loss of $0.10 per share on sales of $150.51 million.
- Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) rose 4.2 percent to $6.44 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) gained 4 percent to $12.22 after the FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation to the company's AT-GAA.
Losers
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares dipped 24.7 percent to $2.4863 after rising 82.32 percent on Friday.
- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) shares fell 24 percent to $0.6458 after Bloomberg reported the company is preparing itself to file for bankruptcy.
- Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SGYP) shares fell 16.4 percent to $0.2425 following late-Friday Dow Jones report that the companywon court permission to draw down remainder of a $155 million bankruptcy financing package.
- B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC) shares declined 6.8 percent to $3.28. BOS Better Online Solutions posted Q4 earnings of $0.11 per share on sales of $9.1 million.
- Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) fell 6.4 percent to $20.51. Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Cronos with an Underperform rating.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) fell 7.1 percent to $3.4001 after declining 8.50 percent on Friday.
- Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) dropped 7.1 percent to $84.26 after the company issued weak FY19 earnings forecast.
- McDermott International Inc (NYSE: MDR) fell 7.1 percent to $7.19 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) dropped 5 percent to $60.31.
