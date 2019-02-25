Shares of advanced network communications and technology solutions provider Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WIN) were down 25 percent Monday after Bloomberg reported the company is preparing itself to file for bankruptcy.

What Happened

Windstream was on the losing end of a Feb. 15 court decision that sided with hedge fund Aurelius Capital Management and implies a bankruptcy filing is now imminent, sources close to the matter told Bloomberg. The court evaluated the 2015 spin-off of Windstream's Uniti business, which Bloomberg said may have violated its financial covenants and cheated bondholds as it removed value from the assets which backed the securities.

The Feb. 15 decision handed Aurelius a $310 million judgment and other credits are likely to demand repayment on debts held, Bloomberg noted.

Why It's Important

Windstream will likely no longer be able to access its revolving credit line if it's in default of debt. Citi analysts were quoted as saying it would not be surprising if the company finalizes a bankruptcy proceedings.

Windstream CEO Tony Thomas said in a prior statement the company is taking "immediate steps to pursue all available options, including post-trial motions and an appeal." The executive also said it's working with creditors "on the next course of action."

Windstream's stock was halted for trading at 11:41 a.m. ET. The stock last traded at 65 cents per share, down 24.3 percent.

