71 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares surged 82.32 percent to close at $3.30 on Friday after the company reported that its study of Cytisinicline in smokers had no severe or serious adverse events.
- DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM) shares gained 37.51 percent to close at $48.72 on Friday after the company beat Q4 EPS and sales estimates. The company also announced 2019 EPS guidance above the analyst consensus estimate.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) jumped 31.39 percent to close at $197.73 on Friday after the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. The company also announced better than expected Q1 and FY19 sales guidance.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) rose 27.86 percent to close at $149.95 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) shares climbed 26.37 percent to close at $44.28 after the company reported upbeat sales for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the first quarter. The company disclosed that its CEO Spencer Rascoff is stepping down. Zillow named co-founder and former CEO Rich Barton as CEO.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) gained 25.23 percent to close at $64.47 after the company reported better than expected Q4 EPS and revenue results. Roku also announced 3.3 million active accounts were added in Q4.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) rose 23.03 percent to close at $145.77 after the company reported better than expected Q4 EPS and increased its quarterly dividend.
- Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) gained 22.85 percent to close at $13.12 after the company announced it will collaborate with AbbVie to develop vectorized antibodies to treat Parkinson's disease.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) climbed 21.7 percent to close at $27.70 after the company beat Q4 sales estimates and said it expects Q1 sales of $990 million to $1 billion versus the $973 million analyst estimate.
- Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM) climbed 20.24 percent to close at $31.25 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) gained 19.1 percent to close at $4.24.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) shares rose 18.64 percent to close at $4.52 after the company reported strong Q4 results.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) rose 17.91 percent to close at $4.28.
- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) gained 17.55 percent to close at $55.45 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares rose 16.95 percent to close at $8.97.
- Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE: SWM) gained 16.84 percent to close at $40.51 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) climbed 16.27 percent to close at $2.93.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) rose 15.24 percent to close at $4.16 after the company priced a $37.5 million convertible debt financing with an accredited investor, minimizing dilution and raising the company cash position by over 60 percent.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) gained 14.31 percent to close at $26.12 after reporting Q4 results.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 14.3 percent to close at $20.94.
- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) shares gained 14.12 percent to close at $29.17 following Q4 results.
- Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA) shares rose 14.06 percent to close at $3.65.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) gained 14 percent to close at $19.87.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) shares rose 13.99 percent to close at $10.84.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) gained 13.93 percent to close at $4.99.
- Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) shares rose 13.5 percent to close at $14.04.
- Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM) shares surged 13.3 percent to close at $8.01 on Friday after the company reports initiation of proof-of-concept study to evaluate QBREXZA cloth in patients with primary palmar hyperhidrosis.
- SITO Mobile, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SITO) climbed 13.21 percent to close at $2.40.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) gained 13.11 percent to close at $3.02.
- Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: AGM) shares climbed 13.02 percent to close at $81.05.
- National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) gained 12.96 percent to close at $7.93 following Q4 earnings.
- HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) surged 12.93 percent to close at $35.28 following Q4 results.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) gained 12.89 percent to close at $6.48.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) surged 12.79 percent to close at $7.32.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) gained 12.45 percent to close at $3.07 on Friday.
- Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) surged 12.41 percent to close at $17.03.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) rose 12.2 percent to close at $16.28.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) gained 11.81 percent to close at $7.86.
- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) gained 9.62 percent to close at $31.00 following Q4 results.
- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) shares surged 8.45 percent to close at $5.26 following upbeat Q4 results.
- pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ: PDVW) shares gained 8.26 percent to close at $45.50 after the Federal Communications Commission said it will consider freeing up 900 MHz spectrum for broadband use.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) rose 7.75 percent to close at $12.52. Qutoutiao is expected to release Q4 results on March 5.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares gained 7.18 percent to close at $7.31 following strong Q4 sales.
- Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) surged 5.82 percent to close at $31.07 following Q4 results.
- Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) gained 5.8 percent to close at $23.00. Buckingham upgraded Delphi Technologies from Neutral to Buy.
Losers
- Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) shares dropped 57.77 percent to close at $83.65 on very weak guidance as the company ended an exclusive partnership with U.S. Postal Service.
- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) shares declined 56.39 percent to close at $5.87 on Friday after the company postponed its Q4 earnings report. The company also withdrew its previously announced FY19 guidance due to weak January results, additional customer losses, and increased competitive pressures.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares dropped 43.48 percent to close at $5.07 following the release of the FDA briefing document prepared for review by the adcom panel that is evaluating the company's new drug application for selinexor.
- The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) fell 27.46 percent to close at $34.95 in reaction to a concerning earnings report, dividend reduction and disclosure of a SEC investigation. Kraft Heinz said after the close Thursday that it earned 84 cents per share in the fourth quarter on revenue of $6.891 billion versus expectations of 94 cents and $6.94 billion. The company disclosed it received a subpoena in October from the SEC related to an investigation into the company's accounting policies, procedures and international controls.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares dropped 24.33 percent to close at $4.54 after climbing 171.49 percent on Thursday.
- Union Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LTN) shares slipped 18.42 percent to close at $5.80.
- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) dropped 16.18 percent to close at $33.94 following Q4 results. Sidoti & Co. downgraded Anika Therapeutics from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $56 to $41.
- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) fell 13.46 percent to close at $10.35 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company issued weak FY19 earnings and sales guidance. The company also reported a $75-million buyback.
- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) shares fell 12.18 percent to close at $49.10 after reporting Q4 results.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares dropped 11.54 percent to close at $1.84.
- NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) shares declined 11.43 percent to close at $4.03.
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) fell 11.22 percent to close at $10.60 after the company missed EPS and sales estimates, issued weaker than expected 2019 guidance, and Citigroup downgraded the company stock from Buy to Neutral.
- Cott Corporation (NYSE: COT) dropped 11.1 percent to close at $13.86 following Q4 results.
- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) dipped 10.78 percent to close at $32.76 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Arvinas Holding Company, LLC (NASDAQ: ARVN) dropped 10.13 percent to close at $19.25.
- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) fell 9.42 percent to close at $66.43 after reporting Q4 results.
- Nevro Corp. (NASDAQ: NVRO) shares declined 9.22 percent to close at $43.01 after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) declined 9.04 percent to close at $11.47 after the company posted downbeat Q4 earnings and issued weak Q1 profit forecast.
- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) dropped 8.8 percent to $47.38 after reporting downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) dipped 8.41 percent to close at $1.96.
- Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) fell 8.36 percent to close at $23.45. Dropbox reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but forecast a decline in operating margins for the current-quarter.
- Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) fell 8.18 percent to close at $35.58 after reporting Q4 results.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) shares fell 8.16 percent to close at $2.25.
- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) dipped 7.36 percent to close at $32.83 in sympathy to Kraft Heinz which announced worse than expected 2019 guidance and lowered its dividend.
- Evergy Inc (NYSE: EVRG) dropped 7.32 percent to close at $55.49 after the company reported downbeat Q4 adjusted earnings.
- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) fell 7.02 percent to close at $13.12 following Q4 results.
