The 2019 Retail Supply Chain Conference – also known as LINK – begins today at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The conference will serve as a networking and learning event for top executives in retail supply chain institutions.

More than 300 companies that provide supply chain solutions are attending the conference. These companies will have the opportunity to exhibit their current strategies to address the most pressing challenges in the retail supply chain. Some of the key topics that will be discussed over the course of the conference include predictive analytics, international transportation and collaborative robotics.

The conference will also focus on the changing nature of the retail supply chain.

"2019 marks an exciting time for RILA [Retail Industry Leaders Association] and the entire retail ecosystem," according to the RILA's website. "The global supply chain is evolving and so are America's retailers. As consumer demands shift, the desire to purchase goods and services anytime, anywhere is driving today's dynamic retail environment. RILA is committed to helping our supply chain community meet consumer needs with knowledge and innovative solutions."

Dick Johnson – chairman, president and chief executive officer at Foot Locker inc. (NYSE: FL) – will deliver the conference's keynote address, "Reshaping the customer experience through the supply chain."

The conference will be held from February 24-27. DHL (FWB: DPW) is the title sponsor of the conference. Canadian National (NYSE: CNI), Dematic, FedEx (NYSE: FDX), Green Mountain Technology, Kurt Salmon, National Retail Systems Inc., the Port of Houston, Premier Transportation and UPS (NYSE: UPS) are premier sponsors of the conference.

