Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

LINK: The Retail Supply Chain Conference Begins Today
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
February 25, 2019 11:47am   Comments
Share:

(IMAGE: RILA)

(IMAGE: RILA)

The 2019 Retail Supply Chain Conference – also known as LINK – begins today at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The conference will serve as a networking and learning event for top executives in retail supply chain institutions.

More than 300 companies that provide supply chain solutions are attending the conference. These companies will have the opportunity to exhibit their current strategies to address the most pressing challenges in the retail supply chain. Some of the key topics that will be discussed over the course of the conference include predictive analytics, international transportation and collaborative robotics.

The conference will also focus on the changing nature of the retail supply chain.

"2019 marks an exciting time for RILA [Retail Industry Leaders Association] and the entire retail ecosystem," according to the RILA's website. "The global supply chain is evolving and so are America's retailers. As consumer demands shift, the desire to purchase goods and services anytime, anywhere is driving today's dynamic retail environment. RILA is committed to helping our supply chain community meet consumer needs with knowledge and innovative solutions."

Don't miss it. Register today .

Don't miss it. Register today.

Dick Johnson – chairman, president and chief executive officer at Foot Locker inc. (NYSE: FL) – will deliver the conference's keynote address, "Reshaping the customer experience through the supply chain."

The conference will be held from February 24-27. DHL (FWB: DPW) is the title sponsor of the conference. Canadian National (NYSE: CNI), Dematic, FedEx (NYSE: FDX), Green Mountain Technology, Kurt Salmon, National Retail Systems Inc., the Port of Houston, Premier Transportation and UPS (NYSE: UPS) are premier sponsors of the conference.

Want more content like this? Click here to Subscribe

Permalink

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves Logistics retail supply chain Supply ChainNews Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (CNI + FDX)

Growing Forth Worth Logistics Hub Among BNSF's Capital Spending Plans For 2019
XPO's Results Have Amazon's 800-Pound Gorilla Marks All Over It
Bronczek's Abrupt Retirement As FedEx President, COO Sheds Light On Mandatory Retirement Policy Change
At Stifel, Satterfield Explained What Old Dominion Does With All That Cash
FedEx Logistics To Move Global HQ In Memphis To Old Gibson Guitar factory
Top 10 US Regions For Industrial Investors In 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Insider Buys Of The Week: Kinder Morgan, Restaurant Brands, TransDigm