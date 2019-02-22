Report: Patriots Owner Kraft Charged In Prostitution Sting

Robert K. Kraft, the owner of the Super Bowl LIII-winning New England Patriots, has been charged in Florida with soliciting a prostitute, police said.

The police chief in the South Florida town of Jupiter, Daniel Kerr, told reporters that Kraft, 77, is accused of paying for sex acts at a day spa in the town near West Palm Beach. The accusation follows a sting operation last month in which police set up cameras and captured more than 20 instances of men paying for sex acts, The Palm Beach Post reported Friday.

Kraft has not been arrested. The Post reported that police are requesting that prosecutors file charges against 25 men, including Kraft. The prosecutor’s office in Palm Beach County will decide whether to proceed with the case.

A spokesperson for the Patriots owner told the Boston Globe: “We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”

The Post reported that the offense isn’t subject to extradition, so Kraft, a Massachusetts resident who owns a home in Palm Beach, wouldn’t be subject to arrest unless he returns to Florida.

Kraft, as founder and chairman of the privately held Kraft Group, has owned the Patriots — the most successful team on the field in the NFL over the past several seasons — since 1994. In addition to the Patriots, Kraft also owns Major League Soccer's New England Revolution, and Gilette Stadium, where both teams play, as well as the esports Overwatch League's Boston Uprising.

In addition to its sports and entertainment interests, Kraft Group also has a construction and real estate division, paper and packaging companies and an investment arm.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, center, with head coach Bill Belichick, left, and former Secretary of State John Kerry, right, at the White House in 2015. State Department photo.