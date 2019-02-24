IPO Outlook For The Week: Gaming And Biotech

For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud. IPO dates below are expected but not confirmed.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) will issue nearly 2.3 million shares between $10 and $12 Tuesday on the Nasdaq. The U.S. platform for amateur gaming operates 16 city clubs and hosts league tournaments in partnership with major publishers.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (KLDO) will issue nearly 4.8 million shares between $20 and $22 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The clinical-stage biotech company develops microbiome metabolic therapy candidates for urea cycle disorders, hepatic encephalopathy and infections caused by multidrug-resistant bacteria.

