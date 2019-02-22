26 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares rose 92.8 percent to $3.49 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed final data from their Phase I/II multi-dose, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamics clinical study of cytisinicline in smokers. The company reported that no severe or serious adverse events from study of cytisinicline in smokers.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) rose 12.3 percent to $169.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose 11 percent to $5.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported results for its fourth quarter.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) rose 9.4 percent to $25.00 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares rose 8.4 percent to $3.88 in pre-market trading after declining 6.28 percent on Thursday.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) rose 7.1 percent to $55.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) rose 6.6 percent to $125.00 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q4 results.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) rose 6.1 percent to $125.65 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) shares rose 5 percent to $36.76 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat sales for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the first quarter. The company disclosed that its CEO Spencer Rascoff is stepping down. Zillow named co-founder and former CEO Rich Barton as CEO.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) rose 4.9 percent to $5.82 in pre-market trading. Inseego is expected to release Q4 results on March 7.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) rose 3.7 percent to $12.05 in pre-market trading. Qutoutiao is expected to release Q4 results on March 5.
- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) rose 4.1 percent to $9.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.68 percent on Wednesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) shares fell 51.8 percent to $95.50 in pre-market trading on very weak guidance as the company ended an exclusive partnership with U.S. Postal Service.
- The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) fell 23.5 percent to $36.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter and lowered its annual dividend from $2.50 to $1.60. The company also disclosed that it received an SEC subpoena in October 2018.
- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) fell 15 percent to $11.99 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) fell 14.7 percent to $10.20 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company issued weak FY19 earnings and sales guidance. The company also reported a $75-million buyback.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) fell 13.4 percent to $12.65 in pre-market trading after the company missed Q4 sales estimates and issued weak Q1 sales forecast.
- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) fell 10.8 percent to $11.25 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q4 earnings and issued weak Q1 profit forecast.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 10.7 percent to $7.12 in pre-market trading after declining 3.98 percent on Thursday.
- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) fell 9.6 percent to $47.00 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) fell 9.3 percent to $3.90 in pre-market trading. Eldorado Gold posted FY18 adjusted loss of $0.17 per share.
- Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) fell 6.4 percent to $23.95 in pre-market trading. Dropbox reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but forecast a decline in operating margins for the current-quarter.
- Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) fell 5.8 percent to $36.49 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) fell 5.2 percent to $5.69 in pre-market trading after climbing 171.49 percent on Thursday.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares fell 4.4 percent to $49.70 in pre-market after reporting Q4 results.
- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) fell 4.2 percent to $70.29 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.