Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2019 4:13am   Comments
  • San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly is set to speak in New York City at 10:15 a.m. ET.
  • New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak in New York, NY at 10:15 a.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is set to speak in New York, NY at 1:30 p.m. ET.
  • US Federal Reserve Bank Vice Chairman Richard Clarida and St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will speak in New York at 1:30 p.m. ET.
  • Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank Chairman Patrick Harker is set to speak in New York at 1:30 p.m. ET.
  • New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak in New York at 5:30 p.m. ET.

