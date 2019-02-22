Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly is set to speak in New York City at 10:15 a.m. ET.
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak in New York, NY at 10:15 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is set to speak in New York, NY at 1:30 p.m. ET.
- US Federal Reserve Bank Vice Chairman Richard Clarida and St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will speak in New York at 1:30 p.m. ET.
- Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank Chairman Patrick Harker is set to speak in New York at 1:30 p.m. ET.
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak in New York at 5:30 p.m. ET.
