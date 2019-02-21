Market Overview

50 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 21, 2019 1:24pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ: IMDZ) shares climbed 309.5 percent to $5.82 after Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) announced plans to acquire the company at $5.85 per share in cash or $300 million.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares climbed 25.2 percent to $4.2196. Adial Pharma priced 2.475 million shares at $3.25 per share.
  • Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ: CECO) gained 22.2 percent to $17.03 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
  • Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares jumped 27.6 percent to $2.82 after the company reported completion of final milestone for the long-term study of Qtrypta for the acute treatment of migraine disease.
  • Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) rose 19.4 percent to $4.8575 after the company reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
  • Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ: ATTU) shares climbed 17.9 percent to $23.50 after Qlik announced plans to buy the company at $23.50 per share in cash.
  • Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) gained 17.4 percent to $21.43 after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) surged 16.5 percent to $14.38 following strong quarterly sales.
  • Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) shares climbed 14 percent to $155.57 following upbeat Q4 results.
  • Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) rose 13.4 percent to $24.87 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) gained 13.3 percent to $33.33 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees full-year 2019 adjusted earnings of $3.35-$4.20 and sales of $9.2 billion-$9.5 billion.
  • Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) rose 11.9 percent to $8.93 after surging 34.34 percent on Wednesday.
  • Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN) surged 11.6 percent to $98.82 following Q4 results.
  • Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) gained 11.4 percent to $49.27 after reporting Q4 results.
  • The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) rose 11.2 percent to $298.44 after the company beat Q4 EPS estimates. Macquarie upgraded the company's stock from Underperform to Neutral and raised its price target from $260 to $275.
  • Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) gained 8.6 percent to $56.41 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
  • Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: HTZ) gained 8 percent to $18.61 in sympathy with Avis Budget after Avis announced strong 2019 guidance.
  • Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: XTNT) surged 7.8 percent to $3.6763.
  • Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) shares gained 7.8 percent to $7.18 following Q4 results.
  • Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) shares rose 6.8 percent to $88.42 after reporting stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
  • Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE: KL) gained 6.6 percent to $35.63 after the company raised its 2019 production guidance.
  • Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE) jumped 19.3 percent to $115.92 after reporting a Q4 earnings beat.
  • Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) rose 8.3 percent to $3.0853.

Losers

  • Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) shares dipped 36.6 percent to $3.62 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) dropped 23.8 percent to $0.8001 after the company missed Q4 EPS and sales estimates.
  • Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) fell 23.2 percent to $3.4115.
  • Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLK) shares dropped 23 percent to $12.69 after the company issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance under analyst estimates. JP Morgan downgraded Carbon Black from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $30 to $15.
  • Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: RWLK) declined 18.4 percent to $0.2460 after the company announced a 4.4 million share stock offering priced at $0.23 per share.
  • SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) fell 15.5 percent to $18.58 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
  • CAI International, Inc. (NYSE: CAI) dropped 13.7 percent to $22.94 following downbeat Q4 earnings.
  • ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI) fell 13.3 percent to $65.11 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) dropped 13 percent to $5.28 following Q4 results.
  • Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) fell 12.6 percent to $6.39 after the company missed Q4 sales estimates.
  • Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) fell 10.2 percent to $75.16 following quarterly results.
  • Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) tumbled 10 percent to $17.48 following Q4 results.
  • Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: MIC) fell 9.7 percent to $39.03 after guidance indicated slower than expected recovery of its International-Matex Tank Terminals business. RBC Capital downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $45 to $41.
  • Evertec Inc (NYSE: EVTC) fell 9.4 percent to $27.76 despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company issued weak full-year 2019 earnings guidance.
  • Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: INOV) dropped 9.3 percent to $13.99 after the company missed Q4 EPS and sales estimates; the company also provided Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
  • ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ: MANT) fell 9 percent to $53.25 following weak Q4 earnings.
  • AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) fell 9 percent to $4.0985 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) dipped 8.8 percent to $253.99 after the company reported worse than expected Q4 EPS, revenue and same store sales.
  • Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) shares dropped 8.6 percent to $68.29 following Q4 results.
  • Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) fell 8.6 percent to $3.52.
  • Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) fell 8.3 percent to $6.41.
  • Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) dropped 7.9 percent to $11.30.
  • TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) fell 7.2 percent to $22.83 following downbeat Q4 results.
  • CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ: CONE) fell 6.8 percent to $53.35 after the company missed Q4 sales estimates. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance on the low-end of analyst estimates.
  • IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) fell 6.2 percent to $3.50 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) dropped 6.2 percent to $11.88 after Canyon Partners withdrew interest in acquiring the company.
  • Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) fell 4.5 percent to $50.31 following downbeat Q4 profit.

