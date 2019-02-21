31 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ: IMDZ) shares rose 310 percent to $5.82 in pre-market trading after Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) announced plans to acquire the company at $5.85 per share in cash or $300 million.
- Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) rose 11.6 percent to $4.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) rose 11.1 percent to $32.68 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees full-year 2019 adjusted earnings of $3.35-$4.20 and sales of $9.2 billion-$9.5 billion.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) rose 8.9 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its 1st Detect Airport TRACER 1000 has received official European Civil Aviation Conference certification.
- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) shares rose 7.3 percent to $88.80 in pre-market trading after reporting stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) rose 6.9 percent to $8.53 in pre-market trading after surging 34.34 percent on Wednesday.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) rose 6.1 percent to $5.25 in pre-market trading.
- United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) rose 5.2 percent to $124.00 in pre-market trading. United Therapeutics is expected to release Q4 earnings on February 27.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) shares rose 5.2 percent to $56.50 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE) rose 4.6 percent to $101.58 in pre-market trading after reporting a Q4 earnings beat.
- Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) rose 4.2 percent to $82.10 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) rose 4.1 percent to $9.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.68 percent on Wednesday.
- Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) rose 4 percent to $87.00 in pre-market trading following strong quarterly results.
- Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) rose 3.1 percent to $146.00 in pre-market trading after falling 3.13 percent on Wednesday.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) rose 2.8 percent to $2.93 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLK) shares fell 22.8 percent to $12.70 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance under analyst estimates. JP Morgan downgraded Carbon Black from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $30 to $15.
- Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: RWLK) fell 22.1 percent to $0.24 in pre-market trading after the company announced a common share offering.
- Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) fell 15.2 percent to $0.89 in pre-market trading after the company missed Q4 EPS and sales estimates.
- TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) fell 7.7 percent to $22.71 in pre-market trading following downbeat Q4 results.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) fell 7.5 percent to $6.75 in pre-market trading after the company missed Q4 sales estimates.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) fell 7.4 percent to $3.12 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.13 percent on Wednesday.
- Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: MIC) fell 5.7 percent to $40.75 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results. RBC Capital downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $45 to $41.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) fell 5.7 percent to $4.95 in pre-market trading after rising 5.42 percent on Wednesday.
- Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) fell 5.7 percent to $7.48 in pre-market trading.
- IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) fell 5.6 percent to $3.52 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Evertec Inc (NYSE: EVTC) fell 5.4 percent to $29.00 in pre-market trading despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company issued weak full-year 2019 earnings guidance.
- Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares fell 4.5 percent to $10.59 in pre-market after declining 4.31 percent on Wednesday.
- CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ: CONE) fell 4.1 percent to $54.90 in pre-market trading after the company missed Q4 sales estimates. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance on the low-end of analyst estimates.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) fell 3.8 percent to $5.62 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.15 percent on Wednesday.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) fell 3.3 percent to $6.71 in pre-market trading.
- Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) fell 3.1 percent to $51.10 in pre-market trading following downbeat Q4 profit.
