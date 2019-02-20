Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 20, 2019 5:11pm   Comments
Share:
Related
The Election's Impact On Energy, Fracking
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
SRC Energy beats on revenue (Seeking Alpha)
Related CAR
Avis Budget Group Soars On Strong Q4 Earnings Beat
Avis Budget Group's Q4 Earnings Preview
Avis +8% after profit beat; Hertz +4% (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers

  • SRC Energy Inc (NYSE: SRCI) shares are up 9 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 34 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $190.34 million, beating estimates by $10.82 million.
  • Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) shares are up 7 percent after posting a big fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 53 cents per share, beating estimates by 16 cents. Sales came fell in-line with estimates at $2.05. The company said it sees full-year 2019 adjusted earnings of $3.35-$4.20 and sales of $9.2 billion-$9.5 billion.
  • Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: HTZ) shares are up 7 percent, moving in sympathy with Avis Budget’s earnings beat.
  • Albermarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) shares are up 5 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.53, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $921.699 million, beating estimates by $26.86 million.

Losers

  • Evertec Inc (NYSE: EVTC) shares are down 5 percent despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 46 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $118.231 million, beating estimates by $3.52 million. The company issued weak full-year 2019 earnings guidance.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALB + CAR)

Avis Budget Group Soars On Strong Q4 Earnings Beat
A Preview Of Albemarle's Q4 Earnings
Avis Budget Group's Q4 Earnings Preview
10 Stocks To Watch For February 20, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2019
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SRCI
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

FreightWaves Research Institute Announces 'War On Detention' Pledge

Constellation Brands Projects 10-Cent Hit To Earnings From Canopy Growth Investment