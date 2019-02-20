5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- SRC Energy Inc (NYSE: SRCI) shares are up 9 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 34 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $190.34 million, beating estimates by $10.82 million.
- Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) shares are up 7 percent after posting a big fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 53 cents per share, beating estimates by 16 cents. Sales came fell in-line with estimates at $2.05. The company said it sees full-year 2019 adjusted earnings of $3.35-$4.20 and sales of $9.2 billion-$9.5 billion.
- Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: HTZ) shares are up 7 percent, moving in sympathy with Avis Budget’s earnings beat.
- Albermarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) shares are up 5 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.53, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $921.699 million, beating estimates by $26.86 million.
Losers
- Evertec Inc (NYSE: EVTC) shares are down 5 percent despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 46 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $118.231 million, beating estimates by $3.52 million. The company issued weak full-year 2019 earnings guidance.
