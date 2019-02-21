Market Overview

Expect Macy's, Nordstrom Volatility Around Quarterly Prints
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 21, 2019 8:20am   Comments
With most of major retailers reporting earnings within the next two weeks, expectations have shifted downward following big retail sales misses from December.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) and Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) are preparing to report fourth-quarter results later this month amid uncertainty surrounding the department store sector and news of a weak holiday season.

TD Ameritrade senior trading specialist Shawn Cruz predicts that both companies will be more volatile.

"Investors have been hearing a lot about how these companies are trying to improve e-commerce [and] it will be interesting to see if other areas of the business can prop up a drop in e-commerce," Cruz told Benzinga.

Earnings Dates

Macy's cut its full-year 2018 comps guidance in early January from 2.3-2.5 percent to 2 percent.

A few days later, Nordstrom reported holiday comps were up 1.3 percent year-over-year but said it sees full-year 2018 adjusted earnings at the low end of its $3.55-$3.65 range.

Nordstrom is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings Feb. 28, and analysts are expecting the company to deliver earnings of $1.43 per share. The Seattle-based retailer is expected to report sales of $4.6 billion.

Macy's is set to report fourth-quarter earnings Feb. 26, and analysts are expecting the company to deliver earnings of $2.53 per share. Sales are expected to come in at $8.45 billion.

Wedbush Upgrades Nordstrom, Says 2018 An 'Inflection Point For Profitable Growth'

Macy's Receives Mixed Analyst Reaction After Q3 Earnings Beat, Sales Miss

Spencer Israel contributed to this report. 

Photo by Andy C/Wikimedia

