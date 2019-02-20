54 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ABIO) shares climbed 68.7 percent to $0.6530 after the company announced an agreement with the FDA for a single Phase 3 clinical trial to support approval for its Cardiovascular drug.
- Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: KNDI) shares surged 31.8 percent to $7.83 after the company reported NHTSA approval of 2 electric vehicle models.
- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMAT) rose 23.2 percent to $30.92 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results and issued a strong FY19 outlook.
- IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (NASDAQ: IPCI) shares climbed 22 percent to $0.3926 after the company reported tentative FDA approval for generic Pristiq.
- Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: CLSD) shares gained 21.4 percent to $1.7599 after the company received FDA acceptance of new drug application for XIPERE.
- OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) shares jumped 17.5 percent to $19.70 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results.
- Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) rose 17 percent to $10.94 after the company agreed to acquire 221 restaurants and expand into Popeyes brand through merger with Cambridge Franchise Holdings, LLC.
- Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) climbed 15.2 percent to $81.77 after the company reported better than expected Q4 results and announced strong 2019 EPS and revenue guidance.
- LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LKSD) gained 14.3 percent to $9.47 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) shares surged 14 percent to $16.55 after reporting Q4 results.
- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) gained 12.6 percent to $21.58 following Q4 results.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) rose 12.3 percent to $44.90.
- Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) gained 11.7 percent to $31.63 despite weak Q4 earnings after the company announced it is pursuing a separation of its Canadian and Barnett Shale assets, which could include a sale or spin-off. The company also added $1 billion to its buyback.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) surged 11.7 percent to $11.14.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) rose 11.2 percent to $8.26 after climbing 18.88 percent on Tuesday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) surged 9.9 percent to $3.6596.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) surged 9.9 percent to $23.75 following Q4 results.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) gained 9.5 percent to $6.16 after dropping 2.76 percent on Tuesday.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares climbed 9.5 percent to $8.30.
- Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) shares gained 9.5 percent to $61.94 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
- InVitae Corp (NASDAQ: NVTA) rose 9 percent to $17.99 after reporting a Q4 earnings beat.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) gained 8.7 percent to $61.76 after the company posted a narrower-than-expected Q4 loss.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) shares surged 8.2 percent to $9.47.
- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) gained 8.2 percent to $69.50 following Q4 results.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) rose 7.3 percent to $34.56 after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) rose 7 percent to $3.1666 after the company announced a GBP1.75 billion buyback and cost cutting measures despite reporting worse than expected 2018 pretax profit.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) gained 6 percent to $6.29 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) rose 4.5 percent to $54.97 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) rose 4.3 percent to $40.01 after the company said it expects 3% to 7% revenue growth through 2020 despite mixed Q4 EPS and revenue results.
Losers
- Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ: ACET) shares dipped 54.4 percent to $0.47 after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy relief and announced the proposed sale of its chemicals business for $338 million.
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID) shares fell 31.1 percent to $1.77 after reporting pricing of $30 million of securities in concurrent public offerings of common and preferred stock.
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNNA) shares declined 21.7 percent to $2.3399. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals priced its 8 million share common stock offering at $2.50 per share.
- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) dropped 17.1 percent to $24.42 after the company posted downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) shares declined 16.3 percent to $6.65 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings and issued weak 2019 earnings forecast.
- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) dipped 14.1 percent to $2.07.
- The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) shares dropped 11.2 percent to $17.28 following Q4 results.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) fell 10.8 percent to $2.23.
- Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) shares declined 10.6 percent to $1.9095.
- Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) dropped 10.5 percent to $112.49 after the company announced weak Q1 and 2019 sales guidance despite strong Q4 earnings.
- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) shares fell 10.2 percent to $4.41 after the company posted Q4 results and named Ran Vered as Chief Financial Officer.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) dipped 9.4 percent to $4.81.
- Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ: MTFB) fell 8.2 percent to $2.0199 after the company announced an amended agreement with its lender, Hercules Capital, which requires early repayment of $7 million and $0.5 million loans by May 18th, 2019.
- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) shares dipped 8.2 percent to $5.03.
- Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) dropped 7.8 percent to $36.43 following Q4 results.
- CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) fell 7.4 percent to $64.70 after the company reported downbeat Q4 revenue and issued weak earnings forecast for FY19.
- United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFCS) shares declined 7.3 percent to $51.00 following Q4 results.
- Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR) fell 7.3 percent to $33.46 after the company announced a partial clinical hold on its Phase 1 study of XmAb14045 following safety reports which potentially linked two patient deaths to the drug.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) dropped 7.3 percent to $3.1999.
- Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) fell 7.2 percent to $58.54 after the company reported mixed Q4 earnings and issued FY19 EPS guidance below consensus estimates.
- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) fell 7 percent to $3.3601 after the company posted downbeat quarterly revenue and issued weak Q1 earnings forecast.
- Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) fell 5.8 percent to $8.19 after reporting a 6 million share common stock offering.
- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) shares fell 5.8 percent to $54.35 after the company said the U.S. government shutdown will impact first-quarter revenue more than previously expected and Goldman Sachs lowered its recommendation of the stock from neutral to sell.
- Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) fell 5.5 percent to $48.38 after the company missed Q4 EPS estimates and provided FY19 EPS guidance below estimates.
- Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) fell 5.1 percent to $114.90 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
