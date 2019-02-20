The following companies are expected to be in focus when the Singapore market opens on Thursday, February 21.

Keppel Corporation

Keppel Corp's (OTC: KPELY) (SGX: BN4) wholly owned subsidiary Keppel FELS delivered a jackup rig, called Cantarell IV, to Grupo R, which will sell it to FELS Asset and then lease it back, it said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange after the market close on Wednesday.

BreadTalk Group

BreadTalk (OTC: BTKGF) (SGX: CTN) said on Wednesday it entered a deal to acquire the 50 percent of BTM (Thailand) it doesn't already own from Minor Food Group for 160 million Thai baht (S$6.96 million). The deal pricing took into consideration the BTM (Thailand)'s unaudited net book value of 214.97 million baht, it said in a filing to SGX on Wednesday.

TEE International

TEE International (SGX:M1Z) said on Wednesday that its proposed rights issue received valid acceptances and excess applications for a total of 144.93 million rights shares, or around 75.98 percent of the total number of rights shares available.

The offering was at an issue price of S$0.10 per rights share, on the basis of 38 rights shares for every 100 existing shares, it said.

Up to 80 percent of the net proceeds of around S$14.29 million were earmarked to fund expansion and growth of existing businesses, acquisitions and new investments, with up to 20 percent for general working capital, it said in a filing to SGX after the market close on Wednesday.

Spackman Entertainment Group

South Korean film producer Spackman Entertainment (OTC: SPKMF) (SGX: 40E) said on Wednesday it tapped John Ko, age 44, as its new CEO, effective immediately.

ValueMax Group

Pawn-shop operator ValueMax (SGX: T6I) reported on Wednesday its 2018 net profit rose 6.3 percent on-year to S$20.29 million as pawnbroking and moneylending revenue increased.

Related Links:

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1.5%; Kandi Technologies Shares Spike Higher

54 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session