5 Singapore Stocks To Watch On Thursday, February 21
The following companies are expected to be in focus when the Singapore market opens on Thursday, February 21.
Keppel Corporation
Keppel Corp's (OTC: KPELY) (SGX: BN4) wholly owned subsidiary Keppel FELS delivered a jackup rig, called Cantarell IV, to Grupo R, which will sell it to FELS Asset and then lease it back, it said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange after the market close on Wednesday.
BreadTalk Group
BreadTalk (OTC: BTKGF) (SGX: CTN) said on Wednesday it entered a deal to acquire the 50 percent of BTM (Thailand) it doesn't already own from Minor Food Group for 160 million Thai baht (S$6.96 million). The deal pricing took into consideration the BTM (Thailand)'s unaudited net book value of 214.97 million baht, it said in a filing to SGX on Wednesday.
TEE International
TEE International (SGX:M1Z) said on Wednesday that its proposed rights issue received valid acceptances and excess applications for a total of 144.93 million rights shares, or around 75.98 percent of the total number of rights shares available.
The offering was at an issue price of S$0.10 per rights share, on the basis of 38 rights shares for every 100 existing shares, it said.
Up to 80 percent of the net proceeds of around S$14.29 million were earmarked to fund expansion and growth of existing businesses, acquisitions and new investments, with up to 20 percent for general working capital, it said in a filing to SGX after the market close on Wednesday.
Spackman Entertainment Group
South Korean film producer Spackman Entertainment (OTC: SPKMF) (SGX: 40E) said on Wednesday it tapped John Ko, age 44, as its new CEO, effective immediately.
ValueMax Group
Pawn-shop operator ValueMax (SGX: T6I) reported on Wednesday its 2018 net profit rose 6.3 percent on-year to S$20.29 million as pawnbroking and moneylending revenue increased.
